Depth Chart

Presented by

Falcons release depth chart ahead of Lions' matchup

The Falcons' lineup is set for the upcoming matchup with the Lions

Oct 20, 2020 at 04:28 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

2020_af-web_w7_depth-chart

The Atlanta Falcons (1-5) lineup is set for the upcoming NFC clash against the Detroit Lions (2-3).

OFFENSE

What's changed: No changes have been made since Week 6.

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve Reserve
QB Matt Ryan Matt Schaub
WR Julio Jones Christian Blake
WR Calvin Ridley Olamide Zaccheaus
WR Russell Gage Brandon Powell
TE Hayden Hurst Jaeden Graham Luke Stocker
RB Todd Gurley, Keith Smith (FB) Brian Hill Ito Smith Qadree Ollison
LT Jake Matthews Matt Gono
LG James Carpenter Matt Hennessy
C Alex Mack Justin McCray
RG Chris Lindstrom
RT Kaleb McGary John Wetzel

DEFENSE

What's changed: John Cominsky has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
DE Takk McKinley Allen Bailey Charles Harris
DT Grady Jarrett Deadrin Senat
DT Tyeler Davison
DE Dante Fowler Jr. Steven Means Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
LB Deion Jones LaRoy Reynolds
LB Foye Oluokun Mykal Walker
CB Kendall Sheffield Blidi Wreh-Wilson
CB A.J. Terrell Jordan Miller
S Ricardo Allen Sharrod Neasman
S Keanu Neal Jaylinn Hawkins
CB Isaiah Oliver Tyler Hall

SPECIAL TEAMS

What's changed: No changes have been made from Week 6.

Table inside Article
Position Starter
K Younghoe Koo
P Sterling Hofrichter
LS Josh Harris
KR Brandon Powell
PR Brandon Powell
KO Younghoe Koo

Related Content

news

Falcons release depth chart with a change at defensive tackle 

The Falcons' lineup is set for the upcoming matchup with the Vikings with a change at defensive tackle following Marlon Davidson being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list 
news

Falcons release depth chart with a change at safety

The Falcons' lineup is set for the upcoming matchup with the Panthers with a change at safety
news

Falcons release depth chart with a change at cornerback

The Falcons' lineup is set for the upcoming matchup with the Packers with a change at cornerback
news

Falcons release depth chart ahead of Bears' matchup

The Falcons' starting lineup is set for the upcoming showdown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the undefeated Chicago Bears
news

Falcons release depth chart ahead of Cowboys' matchup

The Falcons' starting lineup is set ahead of Atlanta's first road matchup of the 2020 season 
news

Falcons release first depth chart of 2020 season

The Falcons' starting lineup is set ahead of the season-opener against the Seattle Seahawks 

Top News

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Steelers take over top spot; Bucs and Falcons rise

SFTB: Falcons' draft needs, Todd Gurley's future, Raheem Morris in 2021, best uniform combo, why Geelong wins

True View: Matt Ryan improvises to find Julio Jones on clutch 40-yard touchdown

Falcons respond in big way after Raheem Morris asks them to 'impose their will' 

Advertising