Early Bird Report: Falcons offense remained focused on scoring in fourth quarter vs. Bears

Atlanta's offense, after putting up 26 points through three quarters, was shut down in the fourth quarter of its 30-26 loss to the Chicago Bears. While the Falcons did attempt a few runs on first down during the final quarter, they largely took to the air to attack matchup advantages they favored.

Ultimately, that didn't work out. Atlanta had three consecutive three-and-outs that gained just 6 yards as Chicago mounted its comeback. Facing questions as to why the Falcons didn't run the ball more to attempt to run down the clock, offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter explained the team's reasoning.

"Because we were struggling in all areas, our focus was more on we need to try to flip the field here and score another time," Koetter said. "Not necessarily running out the clock because if you look at the time when you had the ball, there was still too much time and they had all their timeouts. We weren't really in our four-minute offense mode at that point."