Dante Fowler: Our back is against the wall

Dante Fowler describes himself as a person who is usually "happy and fun." So, when he decided to speak up in the locker room following Atlanta's 30-26 loss to the Chicago Bears (3-0), his message was certainly received.

Fowler gave a passionate speech following the game and it was to show the players have coach Dan Quinn's back. The Falcons (0-3) have lost two consecutive games after having a lead heading into the fourth quarter.

"We're just facing adversity right now," Fowler said. "Our back is against the wall and right now these are the times to see how we're built. What kind of team are we? What kind of players are we? Are we going to sit here and just go in the gutter and just quit or are we going to keep fighting? All I know how to do is fight and keep swinging."

The Falcons led 26-10 at the end of the third quarter with all signs pointing towards the team earning their first win of the season. Kicker Younghoe Koo missed a 48-yard field goal attempt at the start of the fourth quarter and the Bears went on to score 20 unanswered points.

When asked how he would explain what's transpired over the last two weeks late in the game, Fowler said the players take full responsibility.

"We've found probably the two worst ways you can ever lose a football game," Fowler said. "I feel like it can only go up from here."

Offensive players Calvin Ridley and Todd Gurley also took responsibility for the outcome, stating the importance of finishing games. Ridley caught five passes for 110 yards, his third straight game with over 100 receiving yards.

"It's on us," Ridley said. "We're not playing … we have to win games and we have to be better as players."