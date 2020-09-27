Three fourth-quarter touchdowns help Bears beat Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons (0-3) looked to be in complete control of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears (3-0), but a 20-point fourth quarter by the visiting team helped Chicago come back and knock off Atlanta, 30-26.

Three touchdown passes by Bears quarterback Nick Foles allowed Chicago to erase the deficit. He threw a 3-yard touchdown to tight end Jimmy Graham, a 37-yard touchdown pass to receiver Allen Robinson and a 28-yard touchdown pass to receiver Anthony Miller to take a 30-26 lead with 1:53 remaining in the ball game.

Atlanta entered the fourth quarter holding a 26-10 lead, and the Falcons had been the better team for the first three quarters on Sunday. That all changed in the fourth quarter, however, and it happened on both sides of the ball.

Following a missed field goal on their first possession of the fourth quarter, the Falcons' offense had three consecutive three-and-outs and could not take any substantial time off the clock while trying to protect their lead. By not sustaining drives, offensively, the Falcons relied on their defense to contain the Bears, but injuries and fatigue began to impact that unit.

After losing the lead for the first time on Sunday, Atlanta attempted to put together a comeback drive of its own. Matt Ryan connected on two early passes to receiver Brandon Powell, but a deep pass intended for Calvin Ridley went over the receiver's head and was intercepted by safety Tashaun Gipson, sealing the win for Chicago.

Atlanta started the game quickly on offense, with Matt Ryan hitting Calvin Ridley for a 63-yard completion on the team's very first offensive play. That catch moved the Falcons to the 1-yard line, and they capitalized on the deep shot just two plays later when tight end Hayden Hurst had a 1-yard touchdown reception. The Falcons finished the game with 371 yards on offense, including a season-high 144 rushing yards.

Ryan finished the game completing 19 of his 38 pass attempts for 238 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Calvin Ridley led Atlanta with five catches for 110 yards, and Todd Gurley finished the game with 80 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

A 29-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo helped Atlanta build on its early lead, putting the Falcons up 9-3 midway through the second quarter. After giving up two long drives in the first quarter, Atlanta's defense settled down in the second quarter, forcing consecutive three-and-outs and allowing just 2 yards on those drives.