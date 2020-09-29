Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs take back top spot, Packers rise, Falcons fall

For second week in a row the Saints tumble, while the Buccaneers and Panthers move up

Sep 29, 2020 at 09:01 AM
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

It took a few weeks, but it finally looks as though things in the top half of these rankings are starting to fall into place: We're beginning to get a clear look at which teams are the contenders.

That said, a lot can change in one week. All it takes is one injury to a key player to completely turn a team's season upside down – and we've seen that happen far too often already in 2020.

For now, though, the Chiefs have re-established themselves as the team to beat, especially after going into Baltimore and cruising past the Ravens on Monday night.

So, without further ado, it's time for the Week 4 edition of my Wildly Important NFL Power Rankings. These rankings will appear here on AtlantaFalcons.com every Tuesday morning. Enjoy!

(3-0)
1
1
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
They went into Baltimore and roughed up the Ravens. That’ll get you the top spot back.
(3-0)
2
1
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
They’re hangin’ 35-plus points on everyone they face and can run the ball, too. Best team in the NFC, for sure.
(3-0)
3
1
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
Stop Russell Wilson and you might have a chance to beat this team. Problem is, no one can stop Russell Wilson.
(3-0)
4
1
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
They shut out the Deshaun Watson and the Texans in the second half. The Steelers defense is nasty.
(2-1)
5
4
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
They’ll apparently go as far as Lamar Jackson can take them, and that wasn’t nearly far enough against the Chiefs.
(3-0)
6
3
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Since the start of last season, Josh Allen has either rushed or passed for 41 of the Bills’ 45 offensive touchdowns. Hello? Did you copy that?
(2-1)
7
1
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
They overcame a 25-point deficit on the road only to lose at the end because of a penalty. Dust yourselves off, Rams; you’re still good.
(2-1)
8
4
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
With each passing week I’m starting to buy more into this team. Cam Newton looks great and the Patriots are still good on defense.
(2-1)
9
1
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
They basically went into New Jersey and whipped the Giants with a bunch of backups. Watch out if they get close to being healthy.
(3-0)
10
1
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
I’m not sure which would age you quicker: Being a Falcons fan at 0-3 or a Titans fans at 3-0. It’s never easy or close with these guys.
(1-2)
11
5
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
Until Michael Thomas comes back, they’ll be good but not great on offense. That defense? Not great, Bob.
(2-1)
12
3
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Brady threw for almost 300 yards and a three TDs and the defense blanked the Broncos for three quarters. I told you they’d only get better.
(2-1)
13
6
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
The Lions aren’t terrible but this loss at home was revealing. Kyler Murray tossed three picks, which didn’t help, either.
(2-1)
14
1
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Jon Gruden must hate coaching against the Patriots in Foxborough by now. At least it wasn’t snowing.
(1-2)
15
1
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott and that offense gave ’em a shot to win in Seattle but they’ve got some issues with that young secondary and on special teams.
(3-0)
16
1
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
This looked like a much more confident and competent team on offense when Nick Foles stepped in. Losing Tarik Cohen with a torn ACL is a huge blow.
(2-1)
17
2
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
They easily handled the Jets (which is what you’d expect), but I really like this defense. They pitched three shutout quarters to close it out.
(2-1)
18
5
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
After an embarrassing loss in Week 1, they’ve squeaked by the Bengals and handled Washington. Not awe-inspiring, but it’s an improvement.
(1-2)
19
11
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Honolulu Blue > Panther Blue. They could easily be 2-1 right now (yes, we hear that a lot in Atlanta these days).
(1-2)
20
12
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Panther Blue > Powder Blue. They did beat the Chargers on the road after all.
(1-2)
21
5
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Don’t get me wrong, I love the Powder Blue uniforms. But losing at home at the Christian McCaffrey-less Panthers is not ideal.
(1-2)
22
7
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
OK, we can hold off the Tua Tagovailoa calls for at least another week as Fitzmagic struck again, this time in Jacksonville.
(1-2)
23
5
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
I really don’t expect much from this team in 2020. In fact, I’m expecting more of what we saw against the Dolphins … not great football.
(0-3)
24
4
Texans_table
Houston Texans
This was a playoff team a year ago and things aren’t looking great right now. They do play in the AFC South, though, so there’s hope.
(0-3)
25
4
Falcons_Table
Atlanta Falcons
No one wants to hear about how they could easily be 2-1 right now, not after two mind-boggling losses. A win up in Lambeau Field would do wonders for this team.
(1-2)
26
4
Washington_table
Washington Football Team
They lost to a team that hadn’t had a winning record since 2014 (yes, 90 consecutive weeks for the Browns) and they lost Chase Young, their top draft pick, to a groin injury.
(0-2-1)
27
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Is it wrong to be excited about a team that’s 0-2-1? If it is, I don’t want to be right. Cincy fans have to love what they’re seeing in Joe Burrow.
(0-2-1)
28
4
Eagles_table
Philadelphia Eagles
The No. 1 question on Philly sports talk radio over the last few weeks will continue on: What the heck is wrong with Carson Wentz?
(0-3)
29
3
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
OK, I bought into the hype and whiffed on this team. They played better against the Titans, but that 0-3 hole is gonna be tough to dig out of
(0-3)
30
2
Giants_table
New York Giants
They lost Saquon Barkley for the year and signed Devonta Freeman last week to replace him. And then the 49ers whipped them with a bunch of backups.
(0-3)
31
6
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
I promise I won’t mention all of their ridiculous injuries again this week. The alternative, though, is to talk about Jeff Driskel … oh boy.
(0-3)
32
1
Jets_table
New York Jets
Well, the Jets are at least consistent: They’re 0-3 for the second straight season.
