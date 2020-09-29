Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs take back top spot, Packers rise, Falcons fall

It took a few weeks, but it finally looks as though things in the top half of these rankings are starting to fall into place: We're beginning to get a clear look at which teams are the contenders.
That said, a lot can change in one week. All it takes is one injury to a key player to completely turn a team's season upside down – and we've seen that happen far too often already in 2020.
For now, though, the Chiefs have re-established themselves as the team to beat, especially after going into Baltimore and cruising past the Ravens on Monday night.
So, without further ado, it's time for the Week 4 edition of my Wildly Important NFL Power Rankings. These rankings will appear here on AtlantaFalcons.com every Tuesday morning. Enjoy!
