Bair Mail: On Malik Willis, Derek Stingley Jr., Micah Parsons and 2022 NFL Draft strategy

We're fresh off the Senior Bowl, and essentially in an offseason holding pattern until the scouting combine next month. And by "we," I mean those outside the front office. Falcons scouts are working to build a draft board and prepare for the upcoming draft. Free agency plans are being made, ready to execute once the time comes.

There's plenty to discuss in the interim period, and it seems like the NFL Draft is the biggest Falcons topic right now. That includes some questions about my first mock draft, where I took LSU cornerback Derek Stingley. Some of y'all have different priorities, which came up a few times in the mailbag.

Let's get into all that and more in Wednesday's Bair Mail:

Jerry B from Hinesville, Ga.

Hey Scott. Malik Willis is an Atlanta native and admires Matt Ryan. Now, I'm not saying draft him with our first two picks because he'll need to sit a year. But if he's there when we're on the clock at 58 or our 74, do we pull the trigger? That's another reason to trade down in the first round if possible. I think there will be an abundance of riches in the second round.

Bair: I agree, Jerry, that No. 8 overall is way too early for Willis. I also think, after his impressive Senior Bowl week, that he could be a very late first-round pick unavailable to the Falcons in the second round. Even if he's around, I would stay committed to building up the team around Matt Ryan. I would be pretty surprised if he ends up playing for his hometown team.

In terms of trading down, that's a good option especially if you can pick up quantity. The Falcons have so many needs at this point that taking as many bites at the apple as possible will be key.

Chris Atlas from Marietta, Ga.

Hey Scott, read your first mock draft the other day. You like many others have us taking Stingley Jr. out of LSU. I know he's believed to be best the CB in the draft, but I'm not so sure. He never quite recaptured the momentum from his freshman season. I think the CB projections are closer than the experts think. Given what Terrell has turned into, with not many people believing he should have been a 1st round selection. Do you think we should stand pat and take Stingley or another CB or trade down for one of the others or a different position entirely?