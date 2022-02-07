NFL Mock Draft: Falcons end up with LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. at No. 8 overall

Alabama OT Evan Neal goes No. 1 to Jaguars in Scott Bair's mock draft

Feb 07, 2022 at 02:54 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

af_22_draft_mock-draft_v1__16x9_1

Welcome, everyone, to mock draft SZSN.

And, yeah, I spelled it with a Z, no vowels and all caps. I feel like Kris Rhim, my ambassador of cool, would approve. I didn't ask him before doing it, but I've got faith I'll get a thumb's up for this one. I definitely think I'm Pushing P right now.

And mock draft SZSN is also accurate in that mock drafts are in high supply this time of year. I'm throwing a hat in the ring with the first of many mock drafts before teams start making picks in late April. We'll do some with just my opinion, and others where Kris and Tori McElhaney get in on the action with alternating selections.

It also must be said that, while this appears on the Falcons team site, Terry Fontenot didn't give any winks or nods or stamps of approval to these picks. The selections you see are all mine, surely with enough mistakes y'all won't let me forget after the picks are made.

Well, enough preamble. Let's get to it. Take a look at this first mock draft and let me know what you think in the mailbag.

mock.1.neal
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
JAX
1
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0017_jaguars
Evan Neal
OL | Alabama


Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, WR, CB

NFL.com player comp: Jordan Mailata

The Jaguars drafted Trevor Lawrence first overall is last year's NFL Draft. Now they need to protect him and do that by getting a stout offensive tackle. Now they have to hope for better, so they don't end up drafting first for the third straight time.

mock.1.hutchinson
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
DET
2
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0021_lions
Aidan Hutchinson
EDGE | Michigan

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB,WR, EDGE

NFL.com player comp: None provided

The Lions get a dominant edge rusher who played just up the road in Ann Arbor. This is an easy selection for Detroit, who adds a dominant pass rusher every team needs.

mock.1.hamilton
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
HOU
3
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0019_texans
Kyle Hamilton
S | Notre Dame

Biggest Needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, DL

NFL.com player comp: Kam Chancellor

The Texans need literally everything. That includes an elite talent who can set the defensive tone for years and lead that unit into a new era. Drafting a safety this high might be seen as crazy to some. Not for Hamilton. He's just a playmaker.

NYJ
4
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0007_jets
Kayvon Thibodeaux
EDGE | Oregon

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, WR, S

NFL.com player comp: Brian Orakpo

This is a no-brainer. The Jets add a dynamic threat off the edge and maybe the second-best player in this draft at No. 4.

NYG
5
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0008_giants
Ikem Ekwonu
OT | N.C. State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL EDGE, TE

NFL.com player comp: Kelechi Osemele

The Giants need lots of help up front. They get some with an excellent offensive tackle who should contribute right away.

CAR
6
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0026_panthers
Charles Cross
OT | Mississippi State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, CB

NFL.com player comp: Tristan Wirfs

Let the run on offensive tackles commence. The Panthers go get a good one, not tempted to take a quarterback they desperately need too high.

NYG
7
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0008_giants
David Ojabo
EDGE | Michigan

(via Bears)

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, EDGE, TE

NFL.com player comp: Cliff Avril

A second Michigan pass rusher goes in the top 10. The Giants add to another area of need.

NEW.mock.1.stingley
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
ATL
8
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0029_falcons
Derek Stingley
CB | LSU

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Stephon Gilmore

The Falcons add an elite talent at a premium position, teaming the LSU product up with A.J. Terrell to form what could be one of the NFL's best cornerback tandems. If Stingley can find and improve on the form he showed a few years back, the Falcons will have a true lockdown corner. The early runs on edge rusher and offensive tackle prevent them from going in that direction, but they still fill a need with the best player on the board.

DEN
9
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0022_broncos
Kenny Pickett
QB | Pittsburgh

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, LB, EDGE

NFL.com player comp: Andy Dalton (in his prime)

The Broncos break the quarterback seal with the Pitts production, the best signal caller of a blah class overall. Last year we had three quarterbacks taken to start the draft. This time, there's only one in the top 10.

NYJ
10
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0007_jets
Ahmad Garnder
CB | Cincinnati

(via Seahawks)

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, WR, S

NFL.com player comp: Richard Sherman

Jets get the cornerback help they desperately need, using two top 10 picks on defensive players to help head coach Robert Saleh reshape that unit.

WAS
11
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0001_commanders
Matt Corral
QB | Mississippi

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Baker Mayfield

The Commanders – that still sounds weird – take a shot at finding their franchise quarterback shortly after Pickett comes off the board. If this seems too high for Corral, it probably is, but never doubt a team's desire for quarterbacks.

MIN
12
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0011_vikings
Andrew Booth
CB | Clemson

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, EDGE, LB

NFL.com player comp: Jackrabbit Jenkins

Minnesota has more work to do than one might think after last season's disappointment, and starting with pass defense is the right thing to do.

CLE
13
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0024_browns
Treylon Burks
WR | Arkansas

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, LB, S

NFL.com player comp: A.J. Brown

The Browns need receiver help and they need it bad. They also feel fortunate to have their pick of the litter.

BAL
14
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0028_ravens
Tyler Linderbaum
C | Iowa

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, OL, LB

NFL.com player comp: Jason Kelce

The Ravens add an elite center prospect to the offensive front to help keep Lamar Jackson healthy and available as often as possible.

PHI
15
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0006_eagles
Devin Lloyd
LB | Utah

(via Dolphins)

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR

NFL.com player comp: Willie Gay

Lloyd is a versatile, tackling machine who can do so much for a defense. The Eagles add him to the mix behind their solid defensive line.

PHI
16
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0006_eagles
Drake London
WR | USC

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR

NFL.com player comp: Ed McCaffrey

That Eagles add a big receiver with one of their three first-round picks, as they get Jalen Hurts some help.

LAC
17
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0014_chargers
Trevor Penning
OT | Northern Iowa

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, LB, WR

NFL.com player comp: Riley Reiff

The Bolts need to protect Justin Herbert better. Adding a first-round offensive tackle for the second straight season will help them do that.

NO
18
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0009_saints
Garrett Wilson
WR | Ohio State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, OT

NFL.com player comp: None provided

I'm thinking the Saints end up addressing their quarterback problem earlier in the offseason, leaving them to take a dynamic offensive weapon to help the signal caller out.

PHI
19
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0006_eagles
George Karlaftis
EDGE | Purdue

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR

NFL.com player comp: None provided

Philly makes its third addition in five picks, securing a talented edge rusher to an already stout defensive front.

mock.1.walker
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
PIT
20
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0005_steelers
Travon Walker
DL | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, LB

NFL.com player comp: Chris Wormley

So many are predicting a quarterback here. I think the Steelers will add an established veteran, not wanting to rebuild and develop a young quarterback. They add to a defensive front that's already ferocious with a defensive lineman that's great value at this point in the first round.

NE
21
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0010_patriots
Jordan Davis
DL | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, LB, WR

NFL.com player comp: Ted Washington

Bulldogs go back-to-back. Davis is a people mover and an athlete the Patriots will know how to use well.

LV
22
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0015_raiders
Chris Olave
WR | Ohio State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Terry McLaurin

The Raiders are in need of speed at the receiver spot. Olave has tons of it, and new head coach Josh McDaniels will know how to use it well.

ARI
23
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0030_cardinals
Trent McDuffie
CB | Washington

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, DL, EDGE

NFL.com player comp: Jaire Alexander

The Cardinals have a definite need at cornerback, and the Washington product could have a steadying effect on that secondary.

DAL
24
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0023_cowboys
Nakobe Dean
LB | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, TE

NFL.com player comp: Devin Bush

Some may consider this a slide to see Dean available this late, but he ends up in a great spot for his skill set.

BUF
25
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0027_bills
Kyler Gordon
CB | Washington

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Byron Jones

The Bills jump at the chance to fortify their secondary.

TEN
26
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0002_titans
Kenyon Green
OG | Texas A&M

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, LB, TE

NFL.com player comp: Richie Incognito

Titans get the best guard available as they try to fix a somewhat shaky offensive line.

TB
27
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0000_buccaneers
Jahan Dotson
WR | Penn State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Emmanuel Sanders

The Bucs could lose Chris Godwin in free agency. They add another standout receiver to take his place.

mock.1.wyatt
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
GB
28
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0020_packers
Devonte Wyatt
DL | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, EDGE, CB

NFL.com player comp: Maliek Collins

Another Bulldog off the board, another one to a strong team where he'll fit right in.

MIA
29
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0012_dolphins
Bernhard Raimann
OT | Central Michigan

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, EDGE, LB

NFL.com player comp: Sebastian Vollmer

The Dolphins offensive front was so bad last year that it seems like a virtual lock they'll take the best one on the board. That's what they're doing here.

KC
30
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0016_chiefs
Jameson Williams
WR | Alabama

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, WR

NFL.com player comp: Will Fuller

The Chiefs always go for offensive firepower early. This year's no different, as they take an explosive playmaker who wouldn't be available if not for his recent knee injury. K.C. is so loaded they can afford to wait for him.

CIN
31
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0025_bengals
Daniel Faalele
OT | Minnesota

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, OL, LB

NFL.com player comp: Zach Banner

The Bengals have a massive need at right tackle, and they draft a MASSIVE one. Faalele is 6-9, 380 pounds – you can't make this stuff up – and he'll help keep Joe Burrow upright.

DET
32
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0021_lions
Daxton Hill
S | Michigan

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB,WR, EDGE

NFL.com player comp: None provided

I could totally see the Lions trading this pick to a team that needs a quarterback and wants the fifth-year option. No trades in this mock, so they'll take some help in the secondary, adding a versatile player who can man the middle of the field.

NOTE: Exact NFL Draft order for the Bengals and Lions won't be determined until after the Super Bowl.

