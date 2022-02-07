NFL Mock Draft: Falcons end up with LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. at No. 8 overall

Welcome, everyone, to mock draft SZSN.
And, yeah, I spelled it with a Z, no vowels and all caps. I feel like Kris Rhim, my ambassador of cool, would approve. I didn't ask him before doing it, but I've got faith I'll get a thumb's up for this one. I definitely think I'm Pushing P right now.
RELATED CONTENT:
And mock draft SZSN is also accurate in that mock drafts are in high supply this time of year. I'm throwing a hat in the ring with the first of many mock drafts before teams start making picks in late April. We'll do some with just my opinion, and others where Kris and Tori McElhaney get in on the action with alternating selections.
It also must be said that, while this appears on the Falcons team site, Terry Fontenot didn't give any winks or nods or stamps of approval to these picks. The selections you see are all mine, surely with enough mistakes y'all won't let me forget after the picks are made.
Well, enough preamble. Let's get to it. Take a look at this first mock draft and let me know what you think in the mailbag.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, WR, CB
NFL.com player comp: Jordan Mailata
The Jaguars drafted Trevor Lawrence first overall is last year's NFL Draft. Now they need to protect him and do that by getting a stout offensive tackle. Now they have to hope for better, so they don't end up drafting first for the third straight time.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB,WR, EDGE
NFL.com player comp: None provided
The Lions get a dominant edge rusher who played just up the road in Ann Arbor. This is an easy selection for Detroit, who adds a dominant pass rusher every team needs.
Biggest Needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, DL
NFL.com player comp: Kam Chancellor
The Texans need literally everything. That includes an elite talent who can set the defensive tone for years and lead that unit into a new era. Drafting a safety this high might be seen as crazy to some. Not for Hamilton. He's just a playmaker.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, WR, S
NFL.com player comp: Brian Orakpo
This is a no-brainer. The Jets add a dynamic threat off the edge and maybe the second-best player in this draft at No. 4.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL EDGE, TE
NFL.com player comp: Kelechi Osemele
The Giants need lots of help up front. They get some with an excellent offensive tackle who should contribute right away.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, CB
NFL.com player comp: Tristan Wirfs
Let the run on offensive tackles commence. The Panthers go get a good one, not tempted to take a quarterback they desperately need too high.
(via Bears)
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, EDGE, TE
NFL.com player comp: Cliff Avril
A second Michigan pass rusher goes in the top 10. The Giants add to another area of need.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Stephon Gilmore
The Falcons add an elite talent at a premium position, teaming the LSU product up with A.J. Terrell to form what could be one of the NFL's best cornerback tandems. If Stingley can find and improve on the form he showed a few years back, the Falcons will have a true lockdown corner. The early runs on edge rusher and offensive tackle prevent them from going in that direction, but they still fill a need with the best player on the board.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, LB, EDGE
NFL.com player comp: Andy Dalton (in his prime)
The Broncos break the quarterback seal with the Pitts production, the best signal caller of a blah class overall. Last year we had three quarterbacks taken to start the draft. This time, there's only one in the top 10.
(via Seahawks)
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, WR, S
NFL.com player comp: Richard Sherman
Jets get the cornerback help they desperately need, using two top 10 picks on defensive players to help head coach Robert Saleh reshape that unit.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Baker Mayfield
The Commanders – that still sounds weird – take a shot at finding their franchise quarterback shortly after Pickett comes off the board. If this seems too high for Corral, it probably is, but never doubt a team's desire for quarterbacks.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, EDGE, LB
NFL.com player comp: Jackrabbit Jenkins
Minnesota has more work to do than one might think after last season's disappointment, and starting with pass defense is the right thing to do.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, LB, S
NFL.com player comp: A.J. Brown
The Browns need receiver help and they need it bad. They also feel fortunate to have their pick of the litter.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, OL, LB
NFL.com player comp: Jason Kelce
The Ravens add an elite center prospect to the offensive front to help keep Lamar Jackson healthy and available as often as possible.
(via Dolphins)
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR
NFL.com player comp: Willie Gay
Lloyd is a versatile, tackling machine who can do so much for a defense. The Eagles add him to the mix behind their solid defensive line.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR
NFL.com player comp: Ed McCaffrey
That Eagles add a big receiver with one of their three first-round picks, as they get Jalen Hurts some help.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, LB, WR
NFL.com player comp: Riley Reiff
The Bolts need to protect Justin Herbert better. Adding a first-round offensive tackle for the second straight season will help them do that.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, OT
NFL.com player comp: None provided
I'm thinking the Saints end up addressing their quarterback problem earlier in the offseason, leaving them to take a dynamic offensive weapon to help the signal caller out.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR
NFL.com player comp: None provided
Philly makes its third addition in five picks, securing a talented edge rusher to an already stout defensive front.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, LB
NFL.com player comp: Chris Wormley
So many are predicting a quarterback here. I think the Steelers will add an established veteran, not wanting to rebuild and develop a young quarterback. They add to a defensive front that's already ferocious with a defensive lineman that's great value at this point in the first round.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, LB, WR
NFL.com player comp: Ted Washington
Bulldogs go back-to-back. Davis is a people mover and an athlete the Patriots will know how to use well.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Terry McLaurin
The Raiders are in need of speed at the receiver spot. Olave has tons of it, and new head coach Josh McDaniels will know how to use it well.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, DL, EDGE
NFL.com player comp: Jaire Alexander
The Cardinals have a definite need at cornerback, and the Washington product could have a steadying effect on that secondary.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, TE
NFL.com player comp: Devin Bush
Some may consider this a slide to see Dean available this late, but he ends up in a great spot for his skill set.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Byron Jones
The Bills jump at the chance to fortify their secondary.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, LB, TE
NFL.com player comp: Richie Incognito
Titans get the best guard available as they try to fix a somewhat shaky offensive line.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Emmanuel Sanders
The Bucs could lose Chris Godwin in free agency. They add another standout receiver to take his place.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, EDGE, CB
NFL.com player comp: Maliek Collins
Another Bulldog off the board, another one to a strong team where he'll fit right in.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, EDGE, LB
NFL.com player comp: Sebastian Vollmer
The Dolphins offensive front was so bad last year that it seems like a virtual lock they'll take the best one on the board. That's what they're doing here.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, WR
NFL.com player comp: Will Fuller
The Chiefs always go for offensive firepower early. This year's no different, as they take an explosive playmaker who wouldn't be available if not for his recent knee injury. K.C. is so loaded they can afford to wait for him.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, OL, LB
NFL.com player comp: Zach Banner
The Bengals have a massive need at right tackle, and they draft a MASSIVE one. Faalele is 6-9, 380 pounds – you can't make this stuff up – and he'll help keep Joe Burrow upright.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB,WR, EDGE
NFL.com player comp: None provided
I could totally see the Lions trading this pick to a team that needs a quarterback and wants the fifth-year option. No trades in this mock, so they'll take some help in the secondary, adding a versatile player who can man the middle of the field.
NOTE: Exact NFL Draft order for the Bengals and Lions won't be determined until after the Super Bowl.
Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast
Break down the hottest topics surrounding the Atlanta Falcons and how they can impact the team's success with Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim. Like and subscribe to join us for the lively debate on Falcons Final Whistle.
Welcome to Falcons Final Whistle – an Atlanta Falcons football postgame podcast during the season that shifts gears in the offseason to answer a pressing question about the team's future each week through free agency, the NFL Draft and the offseason program.