A.J. Terrell has been ruled out of Bengals game with hamstring injury 

Oct 23, 2022 at 01:52 PM
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

Defensive back A.J. Terrell suffered a hamstring injury early in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals after quarterback Joe Burrow threw a short right pass to running back Joe Mixon. Terrell has been ruled out of the matchup. This is a tough loss for the Falcons defense after losing defensive back Casey Hayward Jr. earlier in the week due to being placed on injured reserve.

Terrell had been dealing with a thigh injury that he suffered in Week 6 against the 49ers all week in practice leading up to the Bengals matchup. Cornerback Cornell Armstrong, who was elevated from the practice squad has now slotted in for Terrell.

Check back for more details on this developing story.

