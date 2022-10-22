Five things to watch as Falcons clash with Cincinnati Bengals 

3. Sack count increase...?

OK. Let's get one thing straight right off the bat: Sack count isn't the end-all-be-all. I look at the Falcons most recent win and though I don't see a single sack, if you actually watch the game you do see Jimmy Garoppolo under duress. You see Arnold Ebiketie getting into the backfield. You see Graham shrinking the pocket around Garoppolo, causing an errant throw. Or - better yet - one the Falcons secondary could get their hands on.

Along with two interceptions, the Falcons defense also accounted for eight pass break ups.

So, all of this to say? Not having a sack on Sunday wasn't the difference in the game.

However, we can all agree sacks are the money makers, and guys like Ebiketie and Graham are due up for a pay day. The good news in that? Joe Burrow has been sacked 21 times in 2022. He was sacked three times alone last Sunday against fellow NFC South contender the Saints.

If there ever was an opportunity to jumpstart that sack count number, it could be this Sunday.

4. Limiting the impact of Bengals receiving trio

What could stand in the way of those coveted sacks, is Burrow getting the ball into the hands of his trio of receivers: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

Collectively as a group, they amass over 1,000 receiving yards through the first six games of the season. They also account for eight touchdowns.

Oh, and even though we're just talking about wide receivers, don't forget that former Falcon Hayden Hurst has had a solid start to the year, too.