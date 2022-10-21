Nerdy Birds: Olamide Zaccheaus gets open, stopping the Bengals YAC attack, and Arnold Ebiketie's impressive start 

Falcons rookie edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie enters Week 7 coming off of one of his best games this season. In the win over San Francisco, Ebiketie tallied three total tackles (two solo), two quarterback hits, and his first-career forced fumble, which eventually resulted in a Jaylinn Hawkins touchdown. The rookie also finished with five quarterback pressures in the win. Per Next Gen Stats, a quarterback pressure occurs when a defender is within two yards of the quarterback at pass forward or within 1.5 yards of the quarterback at any point during the play. Ebiketie's five quarterback pressures against San Francisco are tied for the most pressures by a rookie in a game this season. The other game where a rookie had five quarterback pressures? Ebiketie against Cleveland in Week 4.