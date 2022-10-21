Falcons Daily: Offensive line connection with Marcus Mariota evident as season progresses

This "understanding" of which London is referring to isn't something that came about overnight. No, it is something that has evolved.

But what exactly does he mean by this? Mariota explains.

"It is tough, especially for a guy that runs around a little bit in the back, to sustain their blocks sometimes longer, or they sometimes don't really understand where you're at," Mariota said. "I think these guys have done a great job of playing with high effort, and understanding that I might be somewhere where they're not expecting me to be."

Six games in, there really is an understanding that has flourished between this offensive line and Mariota.

We all took middle school biology, right? Think of this relationship and understanding like that of a symbiotic relationship.

And like any relationship, it takes work (and time) to figure out that mutual understanding.

For a player like left guard Elijah Wilkinson, who has never played with a mobile quarterback quite like Mariota in his career, he said it is an evolution of understanding his own give and take as a blocker within certain plays, particularly when a play goes off script.

"It is kind of different when things collapse back there and he's like, 'OK, I'm taking off,'" Wilkinson said. "You have to know that when your guy starts pulling away from you, you gotta shove him and start running with the play wherever the quarterback is going."

Wilkinson said there has to be a trust there between both Mariota and the guys at the line of scrimmage in these moments. There comes a point when extending the play has to stop, Wilkinson said, and a decision has to be made. He added that because of Mariota's understanding of the offense as a whole, they trust him to make that decision.