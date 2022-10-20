Falcons Daily: Dean Pees on the defensive metrics that matter

This isn't a long rant against analytics old and new, or stats in general. It's simply a way to showcase a fundamental fact about this Falcons defense.

Do whatever you have to do to keep them off the scoreboard.

Pees has been very good at doing that for a long, long time. He has had a top 10 scoring defense in eight of his 14 seasons as a defensive coordinator, and has only been outside the top 12 three times in that span. Can't say the same thing about yards, which is how defenses are often ranked.

The Falcons are No. 26 in total defense after six weeks. Pees doesn't care if they stay there, as long as the Falcons are winning.

That's not to say that all metrics don't matter. Many of them do, and are indicators that you're doing well keeping teams off the board.

"I could really care less about where we end up in total yardage at the end of the year," Pees said. "Could care less. What I want to be is good in the red zone, good on third down, good in takeaways, good in scoring. Those are the important factors.

"If you're good in the red zone, you're probably good on the scoring. If you're good in scoring, you're probably going to win a lot of games. Third down is key, too, because you get off the field. Those things are way more important that total yardage."

In Week 6, the 49ers were 2-for-3 in the red zone and 3-for-8 on third down. That helps the bottom line.

Are the Falcons top tier in those areas overall this season? They are not. That's also not surprising considering they're a young defense with more new pieces that not. They are striving for improvement, unwilling to accept mediocrity and pushing to consistently win games.

One important area where they are ranked high: takeaways. The Falcons have 10 in six games, in a tie for fifth best in the league.