Falcons injury report: Updating status of A.J. Terrell, Mykal Walker as Bengals practice prep starts

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- A.J. Terrell suffered a thigh injury during a Week 6 win over the 49ers, but seemed relatively confident that it wouldn't impact his availability in the next game. Time will ultimately tell if it does.

It did impact his participation level in Wednesday's practice, limiting him somewhat as the Falcons get into the teeth of their preparation for a road game against Cincinnati.

Three other starters were also limited. Mykal Walker, Ta'Quon Graham and Ade Ogundeji received that designation, though Walker's inclusion is a positive after he didn't participate at all last week while dealing with a groin injury.

Ogundeji was inactive versus the 49ers after being limited all last week with a shoulder issue, so his status is something to monitor.