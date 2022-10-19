Falcons injury report: Updating status of A.J. Terrell, Mykal Walker as Bengals practice prep starts

Ade Ogundeji, Dee Alford, Ta'Quon Graham among others listed on the week's initial participation report

Oct 19, 2022 at 03:50 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- A.J. Terrell suffered a thigh injury during a Week 6 win over the 49ers, but seemed relatively confident that it wouldn't impact his availability in the next game. Time will ultimately tell if it does.

It did impact his participation level in Wednesday's practice, limiting him somewhat as the Falcons get into the teeth of their preparation for a road game against Cincinnati.

RELATED CONTENT:

Three other starters were also limited. Mykal Walker, Ta'Quon Graham and Ade Ogundeji received that designation, though Walker's inclusion is a positive after he didn't participate at all last week while dealing with a groin injury.

Ogundeji was inactive versus the 49ers after being limited all last week with a shoulder issue, so his status is something to monitor.

The secondary was hit hard by injuries to Terrell and Casey Hayward, now on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Dee Alford is another defensive back dealing with something, and did not participate on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury. Isaiah Oliver also dealt with a shoulder injury in the 49ers game, but he was a full participant in practice.

