What to watch for during open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The last open Atlanta Falcons AT&T Training Camp practice at the team's training facility in Flowery Branch has come and gone. There is, however, one more chance for fans to catch the Falcons before the preseason begins.

That will occur on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and there's plenty to keep an eye on at this final open session. Let's break down what you should keep an eye on Saturday at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

First off, the basics:

What: Falcons training camp practice

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

When: 2 p.m.

How much: $5, with all proceeds going to Emory Healthcare's research and discovery programs

Bonus incentive: The team is offering free Pfizer vaccines at the stadium from 1-3 p.m. on the 300 skybridge.

What to expect

It must be noted that this practice session will not be an NFL version spring football red-black game. The Falcons will work on specific game situations, and no one will go to the ground. It won't play out like a game as you know it, but there will be some scrimmage-type periods that will help the Falcons improve in certain areas.

It will also serve as a pre-preseason pseudo dress rehearsal for a new staff that has never worked in the Falcons venue.

"We're excited to go down to the stadium, and we'll have fans in there," head coach Arthur Smith said. "It'll be cool for a lot of us to go down there, and it'll be good for the staff, too. We haven't coached in that stadium yet, so we've got to work through [some things], and the preseason helps. We get two home preseason games. So, it's big for our staff, obviously the players.