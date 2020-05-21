SFTB: Uniforms, Ryan bias, Koo, why are Brady's Bucs favorites? 

Matt: Wow. All I've ever said about Matt Ryan is that he is unequivocally the best quarterback this franchise has ever had, that he is still playing at a very high level and that there are "fans" who do not truly appreciate what they have in Ryan. Those same "fans" do not or cannot seem to wrap their heads around that. They hate looking at the statistics because they're, I don't know, too black and white and … correct, maybe. Facts are sometimes a panful thing to accept. And the fact is that Ryan is the best the Falcons have ever had. And here's the other thing that's clear with certain "fans," they tend to think the grass is always greener when it comes to new quarterbacks coming out. And here's the other convenient fact that's often overlooked when it comes to quarterback prospects in the draft … the teams picking in the top five are terrible teams in most cases. There's a reason why they're picking so high – and they almost always need more help than just at quarterback. I never said Matt Ryan was the beginning or the end or that he was invincible (although he's only missed three games in 12 seasons). When Ryan's level of play starts to drop consistently, I'm sure it'll be noted – by plenty of "fans" seemingly waiting for it to happen. Until then, you'll have to deal with a future Hall of Famer under center for the next 3-4-5 seasons. And we'll see how well Tom Brady does in Tampa Bay, Katie.