SFTB: Todd Gurley's carries, teams starting 0-2, Russell Gage's growth

Beek: To answer your second question, absolutely. If you've read this space for any length of time, you should know by now that I believe you win in this league with a strong running game, a stingy defense and smart quarterback play. The secret to all three is winning in the trenches. You must whip someone's tail up front; assert your identity and impose your will, wear them out. I don't get enamored with gaudy passing statistics. Why? To me, if you're passing a lot, it usually means you're playing from behind. The Falcons were down 14-12 coming out of halftime. Things turned a bit in the third quarter when the Seahawks scored on fourth-and-5 from the 38, but I would have liked to have seen the Falcons stay committed to the running game, feed Todd Gurley and eat that clock (and keep Russell Wilson on the sideline). As far as your first question goes, I think when the Falcons fell behind 31-12 in the fourth, they had to try and score some points in a hurry – and went pass-heavy. Matt Ryan attempted 30 passes in the second half alone. Hopefully the Falcons will try to run Gurley more against the Cowboys. In three games with the Rams vs. Dallas, Gurley has played fairly well. His rushing stats: