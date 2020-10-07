SFTB: The truth about Matt Ryan, injuries, Arthur Blank, Colin Kaepernick, tryouts, safety help coming?

Arthur from Decatur, GA Hey Beek, I know you love Matt Ryan and he's the best quarterback in Falcons history up till now, I just don't see Atlanta winning a championship with Matt. I think Matt has taken the Atlanta Falcons as far as he can. We had some exciting times with Matt, just time to move on. Better now than later. We must draft a franchise quarterback this year for the future. And we must put together an NFL-size DEFENSE. We have the smallest DEFENSE in the NFL and maybe college. There's no reason to fire Dan Quinn, there is not one assistant that can do a better job at this time. Wait until season ends, then revamp the whole organization. P.S. I would MOVE Chris Lindstrom to left guard and move Kaleb McGary to right guard, get a new right tackle. McGary at guard should give the run game a big push up the middle.

Matt: Love is a strong word, Arthur. Let me set the record straight on what I think of Matt Ryan, because I'm tired of reading some of the ridiculous emails from some readers. When I was asked to debate who the Falcons' most important offensive player over the last decade has been, I said (without blinking) that it was Matt Ryan. In fact, he has been the single-most important player to this franchise. Ryan has led the Falcons to 89 regular-season wins, five playoff berths, three division crowns, an NFC championship title and to one play away from winning a Super Bowl. Ryan has been named the league's Most Valuable Player, was the NFL Offensive Player of the Year, went to the Pro Bowl four times (2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016) and he was a first-team All-Pro in 2016. Ryan has not only been the most important Falcons player over the last decade – on and off the field – he's been the best player in franchise history. And it's really not up for debate. All I did was point out facts there; I never said I loved the player. Here's the one thing that some Falcons fans need to wrap their heads around, too, when it comes to Matt Ryan: the Falcons have made a huge financial commitment to him. Meaning, you can't just "cut bait" or "make a trade" like so many of you suggest time and time again. Just look at the list of the NFL's highest-paid quarterbacks – in average annual salary, fully guaranteed money at signing and total contract value. Ryan isn't going anywhere, folks. And the good news is that he's still playing at very high level. Oh, and Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary are staying put, too – at their respective positions.