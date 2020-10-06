How to watch Falcons vs. Panthers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

The Atlanta Falcons return home in Week 5 for the team's first divisional matchup of the 2020 season as they welcome the Carolina Panthers to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons lead the all-time series with the Panthers, 32-18, and have won five straight games and eight of the past nine against Carolina.
HOW TO WATCH
- What: Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers
- When: Sunday, Oct. 11, 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.
- TV: ESPN
- TV announcers: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Greg Jennings (analyst), Brock Huard (analyst), Jen Hale (sideline reporter)
- Local radio: 92.9 The Game, the Falcons' official radio network
- Local radio announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (analyst)