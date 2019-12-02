SFTB: Saints fans, comparing Matt Ryan to other QBs, offensive line

Arthur from Decatur, GA Beek, it's time to shut Matt down to get in the Chase Young hunt. Plus, we must rebuild our defense. Whatever it takes, we need bigger linemen. We must stop trying to build with fourth- and fifth-rounders. Lighting don't strike twice. A great front seven makes great cornerbacks. We had Julio and Matt for 10 years. We have gotten all we gonna get from them. It's time we invest our interest in 2021 draft class, Justice Fields. So trade our access this year for defense the next on Justice Fields or the quarterback from Clemson. Just look at San Francisco. It took a couple years but there is possibly a Super Bowl is in front of them. I still say trade for Trent Williams a year before Justin Fields arrived.

Matt: OK, you lost me at the first sentence. I constantly get this question. I think Chase Young might end up being the No. 1 overall pick (he's a great player), but this really isn't about Young. The Falcons aren't going to ever stop trying to win games, Arthur. Nor is any other NFL team for that matter. Did you happen to catch any of the Week 13 scores? The previously winless Bengals won. The Dolphins beat the Eagles. The Redskins beat the Panthers. The Eagles and Panthers, mind you, are still fighting for a playoff spot. But back to the Falcons. Every single player who steps onto an NFL field is not only putting their signature on every play but they're trying to impress their own coaches and general manager as well as 31 other teams. That's their job, their livelihood, their future. It's how they pay their bills for their families; it's important to them. And you want the team to take snaps away from certain players … why? So that they can draft some guy who's not even on the team yet? That's not happening. Now … if the Falcons still end up with a top-five pick, let's talk about that once the dust settles and 16 games have been played.