SFTB: Reactions to Falcons win, Matt Ryan, NFL Draft status, dominant defense

Matt: I certainly don't get a lot of fans writing in from Idaho. Welcome to Straight from the Beek, Michael! It's good to know there are some Falcons out in potato country. The Falcons have 10 games left to play. That's a lot of games. Raheem Morris, this entire coaching staff and every single one of these players have something to prove. They want to win. They want to salvage this season. They want to show that they are much better than their previously winless record showed. Every time they step out onto the field, they're adding to their resume as coaches and players. They picked up win No. 1. With the expanded playoff format this year, it's quite possible that an 8-8 team will get in. No team has ever started the year 0-5 and made the playoffs but don't tell this team that. No, no one is tanking or even thinking about tanking, Michael. Jobs and futures are on the line. Falcons owner Arthur Blank made it very clear why he made the moves he did last Sunday – it's about winning, he said. Blank expects a winner. This team is going to try to go 1-0 every single week … they're taking it game by game. Should be interesting to see if they can keep it going. But Sunday's win over the Vikings was certainly a nice start.