SFTB: Questions about Kaepernick, Cam Newton, Mike Vick, more QBs

Matt: Great to hear from you, Daryan, and thanks for the kind words. Tough times make us tougher, right? I'm getting a lot of questions about Colin Kaepernick. I would love to see him get another chance. As I noted above, Kaepernick is 32 now and hasn't played a meaningful snap since 2016. So, my biggest question is, how has the layoff affected him? He reportedly has stayed in shape. I'd love to see him in live action again and see how he performs – as would a lot of NFL personnel types, I'm sure. Dirk Koetter has worked with different quarterbacks with different skillsets, and I'm sure he could work with Kaepernick and get the best out of him. Is this the best offense for him? I'm not sure. I think you'd have to see what he still does well and incorporate plays that take advantage of those skills into the playbook. But first, he needs a chance. Where is the best fit for him? Would he be a huge distraction? Does he want to compete for a starting job or is he content with being a backup? What is his salary demands? I don't know the answers to those questions. Regardless, I'd love to see him get a chance and see what he can do back out on the field. He was fun to watch on some of those 49ers teams, especially in 2013.