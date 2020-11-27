SFTB: Playoffs?! Savoring Julio Jones, giving Colin Kaepernick a shot, a lesson on Michael Jordan

Matt: Hi, Jim. I definitely overdosed on turkey on Thursday and dozed off a few times watching some one-sided football games, too. Let me try and clear some things up for you without getting too deep into the weeds and hopefully it's easier to understand. If a credible media outlet – CBS Sports, ESPN or Pro Football Talk – reports that a specific person is linked to the Falcons GM search, for example, we can aggregate that report and I can (and will) talk/write about those specific people (and always attribute that story to the outlet reporting it). If a person is employed and under contract with an NFL team, they cannot speak to another NFL team without first being granted permission (by their own team). Also, news of that cannot originate from any NFL team. If it is later reported (by someone like Adam Schefter of ESPN or Ian Rapoport of NFL Network), a team is allowed to aggregate it but must attribute the source of the news at all times. Basically, we can acknowledge it's out there, but that's about it. And remember, not all of those reports are always accurate. Sometimes names are associated with teams but are not serious candidates at all. One last thing, if I do comment on any of those names, I also always note that all opinions here are mine unless noted otherwise. Hope that all makes sense to you. And for what it's worth, you can keep up with those names being associated with the Falcons GM position below in our Falcons GM Tracker.