SFTB: Matt Ryan is great, but Falcons need more to win in 2020

Dylan from Warner Robins, GA The Falcons are stacked up on offense. I definitely feel as though we have a 1,000-yard rusher in Todd Gurley and two 1,000-yard receivers in Ridley and Jones this season. The problem is Dirk Koetter. I feel as though this is an offense set for glory and able to attain nice stats across the board but ultimately will be held back by Koetter's play-calling. Question is, do you feel Koetter is up to the task of leading a No. 1 offense and utilizing all of our talent? Second question, how much of our defensive turnaround do you credit to Raheem Morris at mid-season? If he can sustain a young defense like that over a 16-game season, 11-5 with bye week or at least a home game in the playoffs on wild card wouldn't be out of the question. How do our two coordinators stack up in your mind?

Matt: I think both men – Dirk Koetter and Raheem Morris – "stack up" just fine as coaches and coordinators, Dylan. Every team is different, and it takes time in getting to know your personnel. That's the truth. Koetter didn't allow 50 sacks, nor did he struggle running the football the last two seasons, either. The Falcons have changed the personnel this offseason, adding Hayden Hurst and Todd Gurley, for starters. And I think Koetter, like most really coordinators do, will adapt to his personnel and also learn from 2019. If you read this story recently published on AtlantaFalcons.com, Matt Ryan said he believes that Koetter is much more comfortable heading into Year 2 and it's showing in meetings and when they talk about the offense. I also think you'll see this offense change a bit in 2020. The most telling line in that story is the one about how Dan Quinn has expressed a desire to get back to "the roots" of a wide-zone, play-action-based scheme and that Koetter has embraced that. Says Koetter: "Your run game sets up your play-action game. It never fails, every year when you go back and look at the cut-ups, the play-action game is where the explosive plays come." So, stay tuned. As far as the defense goes, I think it's in good hands with Raheem Morris leading it. Keep in mind, Dylan, that Quinn is still the head coach and that Jeff Ulbrich, the linebackers coach and assistant head coach, will play a large role during the week in preparation and on gamedays. They'll make sure these players are in position to make plays, but as we all know it'll depend on how they execute on gameday. I do think the secondary is very young and lacks veteran depth and experience, but that could change in the next 90 days. Again, stay tuned.