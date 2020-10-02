SFTB: How to change the narrative, killer instinct, status of Julio Jones, Falcons defense, and a poem

Robin from Suwanee, GA Beek, thanks for taking my rant which is not a question. I watched the Super Bowl loss unfold as the Birds continued to pass and not run out the clock. After the game we kept hearing about Kyle Shanahan's arrogance, and we heard Dan Quinn say he lets his coaches coach and he doesn't micromanage them. I figured and hoped he learned from that. This year we signed a "bell cow" running back and did not use him in the fourth quarter against the Bears. We kept passing without positive results and kept giving the ball back. The clock worked against us and a "style points" mentality of our OC showed up again. Running the ball isn't pretty but it works well. In the '80s we had Gerald Riggs running behind Bill Fralic and we chewed up so much clock time that our defense hardly played. I can see it, why can't DQ?

Matt: I've always heard that good offensive play-callers are supposed to have a feel for the game – an understanding of what the opposing defense is trying to do – and late in the game when trying to seal a win, I'd expect the OC to be dialing up plays that would ensure that. Clearly the Falcons saw something and thought their best chance to move the ball was by passing it. But, as we all know, if those passes don't connect, the clock stops and the drive dies. Or, worse, there's a turnover – an interception. In general, I think the best teams are the ones who are stingy on defense and can run the ball on offense (or at least run enough to force opposing defense to think twice/respect the run). The other critical factor for me is field position. I'm all about forcing teams to start deep in their own territory vs. giving them short fields; another reason I'm not a fan of fake punts or going for it on fourth down unless you're in enemy territory. At the end of the day, though, every team is different and built different – and you have to stay true to your identity. If the Falcons want to pass there, then fine. But you'd better convert it and move the chains.