SFTB: How to beat the Packers, fed up with excuses, winning streaks, and … a curse?

James from Calhoun, GA

Hey Beek. Man, how are you? Hope all is well with you and your family. Anyway, I'm writing because we have a lot of fakes out there and to me, they are worst kind of fans!!! You know the types, ones that are with Atlanta Falcons Nation if they are winning, but lose 3 games and they are trash ... I know we have a good #TFF (True Falcons Fans) Die-Hard fan base out there as well, but it seems only the fair-weather fans write in. Me, myself, I'm Falcon4Life, not to say I don't get angry especially when I know how talented our team is. I just wanted to mention to all the die-hard fans you are truly appreciated by Atlanta Falcons Nation!!! Keep heads up and stay behind our team!!! #We_Rise #TFF (True Falcons Fan) #InBrotherhood