SFTB: Expectation for Falcons is playoffs, must-win game vs. Packers, 'big-name' college coaches

Jeff from Greensboro, NC Beek, I love your article written after the game . Like you said, these last two weeks don't happen in the NFL. There's something deeper going on. It seems to be that thing is the ability of Dan Quinn and the coaches to adjust. When the game isn't going their way, they don't seem to know how to adjust and figure it out on the fly. Getting outcoached at the end of games keeps happening so although I like Quinn, I think Arthur Blank has no choice but to make a change right now. Thoughts?

Matt: Falcons owner Arthur Blank obviously believes in Dan Quinn and his ability to lead this football team. That was evident last December when Mr. Blank gave the coach and general manager Thomas Dimitroff a vote of confidence vs. making any sweeping changes. I personally think three wins in the second half of the 2019 season completely changed the way we viewed that team. As for right now, I think this team could (and should) easily be sitting at 2-1 right now. Unfortunately, it's not. As Bills Parcells says, "You are what your records says you are." The Falcons are 0-3 and are about to take on the best team in the NFC on Monday night. The season kicked off just 17 days ago from today. I think, being just three games in, you give this team and this staff all the support it needs to dig its way out of this hole. While no game is easy in the NFL, the schedule does look a bit easier following Green Bay. There's time to dig themselves out of this early hole. If they cannot do that, it's likely a different conversation at the end of the year. Remember, Mr. Blank said he expects this team to return to the playoffs in 2020. That's the bar.