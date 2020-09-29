SFTB: Beating Packers would get Falcons season on track

Joy from Powder Springs, GA

Hi Matt, I appreciate you always giving us a place to go and vent. In the Bears game, our run-game was going great with Todd Gurley. Why not keep him running in the game and eat the clock! I think he could've gotten at least 1 more TD out of it! Then we wouldn't have even really needed our kicker! That was easy to do, right? Offense could stay on the field, and we wouldn't have to worry so much about the absence of Grady Jarrett when he got hurt! They killed us up the middle with those 3 TDs! I believe you said the players need to step up, and I agree! Where is the heart and the hunger! It would be nice to be able to be proud of them, even in a loss, because they gave it their all! It felt like when the chips were down, they just gave up! Show us the heart FALCONS! We love you guys!