SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney

Buc from Morrow, GA Beek ... (tha Freak!) How are you, kind sir? My condolences regarding your Dad (he's looking down on you as a proud father) and hoping all is well with you and your family! Beek … your podcast name HAS to go! Here are a few suggestions that you may consider: BIRD FEED, BIRD VIBES, BIRD ZONE, BIRD BEAT and my favorite ... BIRD BLITZ. Also, I'd like to know more about HBCU-signee Chris Rowland.

Matt: First, thank you very much for the kind words. I lost my Dad to COVID-19 just four weeks ago and I don't think I've completely wrapped my head (and heart) around it yet, Buc. But that means a lot. And whenever you drop "tha freak" in here it definitely makes me lol. So, you're not a fan of the Bird Noises name? C'mon, I know it's quirky and different – but so is the podcast. And, hey, Kaleb McGary loves the name for what it's worth (see above). I can tell you like BIRD in the name, though, and I'll chew on those. I don't have any plans to change it anytime soon. Stay tuned. As far as Chris Rowland goes, I haven't seen him in person yet obviously, but I know he's here for a reason. As you mentioned, he went to Tennessee State and was a difference-maker there, catching 194 passes for 2,578 yards and 14 touchdowns. I think he has a real chance to make an impact on special teams. He excelled in that area in college, too. He had 46 punt returns for 543 yards and a touchdown and had 74 kick returns for 1,689 yards and one touchdown. If he can turn heads in the return game, he'll have a chance to earn a spot on this roster. The Falcons are stacked at receiver, but he'll get his chance to show what he's got.