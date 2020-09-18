SFTB: Falcons' slow starts, Marlon Davidson, Dan Quinn, staying aggressive on fourth down

Shelly from Atlanta, GA I read you as a glass half-full kind of guy, and, having been a Falcons fan for my entire life, I try hard to be. But, JMO, I don't see the current coaching staff taking us anywhere. Not based on 1 game; based on what I've seen for the last 2 years (and last week). If you can, join me here in the half-empty part of the glass for 2 questions: 1) If we have another lousy start (let's say, 1-4), do you think Blank will make changes? In-season transitions are rough, thus, my 2nd question: 2) If we have another losing season (God forbid), I assume DQ & company will be gone. Purely speculation (possibly dreaming, on my part) – if Blank cleans house for 2021, do you think there's any realistic chance KC's Eric B could be the HC here next season?

Matt: I'm really not a half-full or half-empty kind of guy here in this space, Shelly. I just call it as I see it. Now, it may seem that way when everyone is lined up at the edge of the cliff wanting to make sacrifices into the fire pit below and I'm sitting here saying, "Uh, let's tap the brakes. It's one game." And when the team was 1-7 a year ago, I wasn't sitting here talking about the playoffs (although a few readers did ask me every week if the Falcons were still mathematically alive). Slow starts usually don't work out well, but it also matters how a team is losing those games. A team can look really good and lose some close games. So, to me, it's pointless to sit here and speculate if the Falcons are 1-3, then … X, Y or Z. Or if the Falcons are 1-4, then A, B or C. It doesn't work that way, although sports fans love to speculate, and I totally get that. Should the Falcons end up being eliminated from playoff contention, I think it's only natural to speculate because Falcons owner Arthur Blank has already said that he expects the team to return to the postseason this year.