SFTB: It's way more than the Falcons offense; Nervous Nellies; the city of Atlanta; a long, crazy and wild season

Ricky from College Park, GA

Wassup, Beek! I enjoyed the game but not the outcome of the team and I've been a fan for a litany of years. I notice that since the re-hire of (offensive coordinator) Dirk Koetter we have played from behind offensively and our team is not built to play catch up. My question to you would be, have you noticed any offensive creativity after the first half of games? Personally, I don't believe DK is creative enough to catch new look defenses and especially half-time adjusted defense of guard with his predictable offense. Fan of the team and other teams can predict our plays and who the ball might go to. I think that Matt Ryan calling his own special book of audibles at the line can definitely catch defenses of balance. What say you my friend?

Beek: How goes it, Ricky? Why are Falcons fans so obsessed with the offensive rankings and hardly ever talk about the defense? Let's go to your questions. You asked about the predictability of this offense and my first inclination is to look at the production. Why? Well, if the Falcons are predictable, they should be (at least in theory) easier to stop, right? So, let's look at their offensive production and rankings over the last three seasons (since the Super Bowl run in 2016). These are total yards per game (ypg) and total points per game (ppg):

364.8 ypg (No. 8), 22.1 ppg (No. 15) 2018: 389.1 ypg (No. 6), 25.9 ppg (No. 10)

When it comes to total offense, the Falcons have been in the top 10 over those three seasons. Remember, Steve Sarkisian was the offensive coordinator here during 2017-18. When it comes to points per game over the last three seasons, the Falcons have hovered around the bottom of the top half of the league. Not eye-popping, but still pretty good. Now, let's look at the defensive rankings those same seasons. These are total yards per game (ypg) allowed and total points per game (ppg) allowed:

318.4 ypg (No. 9), 19.7 ppg (No. 8) 2018: 384.5 ypg (No. 28), 26.4 ppg (No. 25)

The Falcons made the playoffs in 2017 and have finished 7-9 the last two seasons. Start looking harder at the defense, folks. This team has enough firepower on offense. The defense has to be better. And you know where else they need to improve? Turnovers, and I'm talking about giveaways and takeaways.

16 takeaways, 18 giveaways (-2 differential) 2018: 19 takeaways, 18 giveaways (+1 differential)

