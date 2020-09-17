Beek's Bits: Must-win game? Blueprint to beating Big D, Cowboys O-line issues, NFC South picks

It's only Week 2 of the season, but there's definitely a sense of urgency for both the Falcons and Cowboys as they head into Sunday's showdown at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Both teams lost their openers – the Falcons at home to the Seahawks and the Cowboys on the road against the Rams – and neither team wants to start the year off with an 0-2 mark.

And for good reason.

RELATED CONTENT

Things usually don't go well for NFL teams who drop their first two games of the year. As Mark Schofield of USA TODAY noted earlier this week, 107 teams have started 0-2 since 2007 and only 11.2 percent of those teams turned things around to make the playoffs.

Those aren't very good odds. And, believe it or not, some are calling Sunday's game an elimination game. Playoff-like hype in mid-September.

Can you believe it?

The Falcons did some good and not-so-good things against the Seahawks in Week 1. In case you missed my Monday morning Beek's Bits, I covered the good, the bad and the ugly here. I also took an early peek at the Cowboys.