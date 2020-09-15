Depth Chart

Falcons release depth chart ahead of Cowboys' matchup

The Falcons' starting lineup is set ahead of Atlanta's first road matchup of the 2020 season 

Sep 15, 2020 at 03:08 PM
Kelsey Conway

The Atlanta Falcons (0-1) hit the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys (0-1) at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 20. Here's a look at the Falcons' depth chart heading into Week 2.

OFFENSE

What's changed: The Falcons waived tackle Timon Parris.

Position Starter Backup Reserve
QB Matt Ryan Matt Schaub
WR Julio Jones Christian Blake
WR Calvin Ridley Olamide Zaccheaus
WR Russell Gage Brandon Powell
TE Hayden Hurst Jaeden Graham Luke Stocker
RB Todd Gurley, Keith Smith (FB) Brian Hill Ito Smith
LT Jake Matthews Matt Gono
LG James Carpenter Matt Hennessy
C Alex Mack Justin McCray
RG Chris Lindstrom
RT Kaleb McGary

DEFENSE

What's changed: No changes have been made from Week 1.

Position Starter Backup Reserve
DE Takk McKinley Allen Bailey Charles Harris
DT Grady Jarrett Marlon Davidson Deadrin Senat
DT Tyeler Davison John Cominsky
DE Dante Fowler Jr. Steven Means Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
LB Deion Jones LaRoy Reynolds
LB Foye Oluokun Mykal Walker
CB A.J. Terrell Darqueze Dennard Blidi Wreh-Wilson
CB Isaiah Oliver Kendall Sheffield
S Ricardo Allen Sharrod Neasman
S Keanu Neal Jaylinn Hawkins
S Damontae Kazee

SPECIAL TEAMS

What's changed: No changes have been made from Week 1.

Position Starter
K Younghoe Koo
P Sterling Hofrichter
LS Josh Harris
KR Olamide Zaccheaus
PR Brandon Powell
Holder Sterling Hofrichter
KO Younghoe Koo

Best of Gameday | Historic day for receivers against Seahawks

According to Elias Sports Bureau, Sunday was the first time in NFL history a team had three players with nine catches and 100 yards in the same game. Julio Jones - 157 yards. Calvin Ridley - 130 yards. Russell Gage - 114 yards. Each had nine catches.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 leaps over Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs #37 in the fourth quarter on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs out of the tunnel before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action. during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 celebrates his first touchdown of the season against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs the ball in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs the ball in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 runs out of the tunnel before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

