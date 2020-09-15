Falcons release depth chart ahead of Cowboys' matchup

The Atlanta Falcons (0-1) hit the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys (0-1) at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 20. Here's a look at the Falcons' depth chart heading into Week 2.
OFFENSE
What's changed: The Falcons waived tackle Timon Parris.
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|QB
|Matt Ryan
|Matt Schaub
|WR
|Julio Jones
|Christian Blake
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|Russell Gage
|Brandon Powell
|TE
|Hayden Hurst
|Jaeden Graham
|Luke Stocker
|RB
|Todd Gurley, Keith Smith (FB)
|Brian Hill
|Ito Smith
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Matt Gono
|LG
|James Carpenter
|Matt Hennessy
|C
|Alex Mack
|Justin McCray
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
DEFENSE
What's changed: No changes have been made from Week 1.
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DE
|Takk McKinley
|Allen Bailey
|Charles Harris
|DT
|Grady Jarrett
|Marlon Davidson
|Deadrin Senat
|DT
|Tyeler Davison
|John Cominsky
|DE
|Dante Fowler Jr.
|Steven Means
|Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
|LB
|Deion Jones
|LaRoy Reynolds
|LB
|Foye Oluokun
|Mykal Walker
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Darqueze Dennard
|Blidi Wreh-Wilson
|CB
|Isaiah Oliver
|Kendall Sheffield
|S
|Ricardo Allen
|Sharrod Neasman
|S
|Keanu Neal
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|S
|Damontae Kazee
SPECIAL TEAMS
What's changed: No changes have been made from Week 1.
|Position
|Starter
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Sterling Hofrichter
|LS
|Josh Harris
|KR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|PR
|Brandon Powell
|Holder
|Sterling Hofrichter
|KO
|Younghoe Koo
According to Elias Sports Bureau, Sunday was the first time in NFL history a team had three players with nine catches and 100 yards in the same game. Julio Jones - 157 yards. Calvin Ridley - 130 yards. Russell Gage - 114 yards. Each had nine catches.
1 / 12
2 / 12
3 / 12
4 / 12
5 / 12
6 / 12
7 / 12
8 / 12
9 / 12
10 / 12
11 / 12
12 / 12
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3