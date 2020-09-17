Who will win, Falcons or Cowboys? Experts' picks

Editor's note:The game predictions below reflect the majority of picks from each media outlet. Splits will be noted.
The Falcons will travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys for the first road trip of the 2020 NFL season. Atlanta finished last season with victories in each of its final four road games, defeating New Orleans, Carolina, San Francisco and Tampa Bay. A win on Sunday would mark the Falcons' longest road winning streak since 1980.
For a deeper look into Sunday's matchup, see below for the capsule of the Falcons' Week 2 game courtesy of the NFL's Football Communications Department.
FALCONS NOTES
- QB MATT RYAN passed for 450 yards & 2 TDs in Week 1. Has 51,636 pass yards & surpassed HOFer JOHN ELWAY (51,475) for 9th-most in NFL history. Passed for 285 yards with 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs & 109.1 rating in last game at Dal. Had 300+ pass yards in 6 of his 8 starts on road in 2019.
- RB TODD GURLEY had 56 rush yards & rush TD in Atl. debut in Week 1. Has 253 scrimmage yards (126.5 per game) & 3 TDs (2 rec., 1 rush) in 2 career games vs. Dal. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. Dal. with TD catch. Leads NFL with 71 scrimmage TDs since 2015.
- WR JULIO JONES had 9 catches for 157 yards last week. Has 16 career games with 150+ rec. yards, 4th-most in NFL history. Reached 800 receptions in his 127th game in Week 1, 2ndfastest to 800 in NFL history. Has 468 rec. yards (117 per game) & 3 rec. TDs in 4 career games vs. Dal.
- WR CALVIN RIDLEY had career-best 9 receptions for 130 yards & 2 TDs last week, his 3rd career game with 2+ TD catches.
- WR RUSSELL GAGE set career-highs in catches (9) & rec. yards (114) in Week 1.
- Jones, Ridley & Gage are 1st trio of teammates each with 9+ receptions & 100+ rec. yards in same game in NFL history.
- DT GRADY JARRETT had 1.5 sacks last week, his 4th career game with 1.5+ sacks. Aims for his 4th in row with sack.
- DE TAKKARIST MCKINLEY had sack & PD last week.
- DE DANTE FOWLER had 0.5 sacks in Atl. debut in Week 1.
- LB DEION JONES led team with 9 tackles & had TFL in Week 1. Had 4 tackles, 2 TFL & PD in his last game vs. Dal. (11/12/17).
COWBOYS NOTES
- QB DAK PRESCOTT passed for 266 yards & TD vs. 0 INTs for 92.5 rating in Week 1. Had 2,620 pass yards (327.5 per game) & 20 TDs vs. 7 INTs for 108.7 rating & 2 rush TDs in 8 home starts in 2019. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. Atl. with rush TD.
- RB EZEKIEL ELLIOTT had 127 scrimmage yards (96 rush, 31 rec.) & 2 TDs (1 rush, 1 rec.) last week. Leads NFL with 39 games of 100+ scrimmage yards since 2016. Had 924 scrimmage yards (115.5 per game) & 7 TDs (6 rush, 1 rec.) in 8 home games last season. Had 201 scrimmage yards (122 rush, 79 rec.) & rush TD in last meeting.
- WR AMARI COOPER led team with 10 receptions & 81 rec. yards in Week 1, his 8th career game with 10+ catches. Has 87 receptions for 1,420 yards (109.2 per game) & 11 rec. TDs in 13 career home games with Dal.
- Rookie WR CEEDEE LAMB had 5 catches for 59 yards in NFL debut last week.
- WR MICHAEL GALLUP had 50 rec. yards in Week 1. Had 5 rec. TDs in 7 home games last season.
- DE ALDON SMITH had career-high 11 tackles & sack in Week 1, his 1st sack since 11/15/15.
- DE EVERSON GRIFFEN has sack in 2 of his past 3 vs. Atl.
- LB JAYLON SMITH tied for team-lead with 11 tackles last week. Has 5+ tackles in each of his past 16 home games.
- CB CHIDOBE AWUZIE had INT in Week 1, his 4th career INT. Aims for his 3rd in row at home with 2+ PD. Had 7 tackles in last meeting.
- S DARIAN THOMPSON had 10 tackles last week, his 2nd career 10+ tackle game.