Who will win, Falcons or Cowboys? Experts' picks

The Falcons travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys in the first road trip of the 2020 season

Sep 17, 2020 at 05:30 PM
AF_primary-300x285
Staff
af20_web_w02_expert-picks_cp

Editor's note:The game predictions below reflect the majority of picks from each media outlet. Splits will be noted.

Week 2 - Cowboys

The Falcons will travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys for the first road trip of the 2020 NFL season. Atlanta finished last season with victories in each of its final four road games, defeating New Orleans, Carolina, San Francisco and Tampa Bay. A win on Sunday would mark the Falcons' longest road winning streak since 1980.

RELATED CONTENT

For a deeper look into Sunday's matchup, see below for the capsule of the Falcons' Week 2 game courtesy of the NFL's Football Communications Department.

FALCONS NOTES

  • QB MATT RYAN passed for 450 yards & 2 TDs in Week 1. Has 51,636 pass yards & surpassed HOFer JOHN ELWAY (51,475) for 9th-most in NFL history. Passed for 285 yards with 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs & 109.1 rating in last game at Dal. Had 300+ pass yards in 6 of his 8 starts on road in 2019.
  • RB TODD GURLEY had 56 rush yards & rush TD in Atl. debut in Week 1. Has 253 scrimmage yards (126.5 per game) & 3 TDs (2 rec., 1 rush) in 2 career games vs. Dal. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. Dal. with TD catch. Leads NFL with 71 scrimmage TDs since 2015.
  • WR JULIO JONES had 9 catches for 157 yards last week. Has 16 career games with 150+ rec. yards, 4th-most in NFL history. Reached 800 receptions in his 127th game in Week 1, 2ndfastest to 800 in NFL history. Has 468 rec. yards (117 per game) & 3 rec. TDs in 4 career games vs. Dal. 
  • WR CALVIN RIDLEY had career-best 9 receptions for 130 yards & 2 TDs last week, his 3rd career game with 2+ TD catches.
  • WR RUSSELL GAGE set career-highs in catches (9) & rec. yards (114) in Week 1.
  • Jones, Ridley & Gage are 1st trio of teammates each with 9+ receptions & 100+ rec. yards in same game in NFL history.
  • DT GRADY JARRETT had 1.5 sacks last week, his 4th career game with 1.5+ sacks. Aims for his 4th in row with sack.
  • DE TAKKARIST MCKINLEY had sack & PD last week.
  • DE DANTE FOWLER had 0.5 sacks in Atl. debut in Week 1. 
  • LB DEION JONES led team with 9 tackles & had TFL in Week 1. Had 4 tackles, 2 TFL & PD in his last game vs. Dal. (11/12/17).
DALvsATL_TR_111818__1252
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

COWBOYS NOTES

  • QB DAK PRESCOTT passed for 266 yards & TD vs. 0 INTs for 92.5 rating in Week 1. Had 2,620 pass yards (327.5 per game) & 20 TDs vs. 7 INTs for 108.7 rating & 2 rush TDs in 8 home starts in 2019. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. Atl. with rush TD.
  • RB EZEKIEL ELLIOTT had 127 scrimmage yards (96 rush, 31 rec.) & 2 TDs (1 rush, 1 rec.) last week. Leads NFL with 39 games of 100+ scrimmage yards since 2016. Had 924 scrimmage yards (115.5 per game) & 7 TDs (6 rush, 1 rec.) in 8 home games last season. Had 201 scrimmage yards (122 rush, 79 rec.) & rush TD in last meeting. 
  • WR AMARI COOPER led team with 10 receptions & 81 rec. yards in Week 1, his 8th career game with 10+ catches. Has 87 receptions for 1,420 yards (109.2 per game) & 11 rec. TDs in 13 career home games with Dal. 
  •  Rookie WR CEEDEE LAMB had 5 catches for 59 yards in NFL debut last week.
  • WR MICHAEL GALLUP had 50 rec. yards in Week 1. Had 5 rec. TDs in 7 home games last season.
  • DE ALDON SMITH had career-high 11 tackles & sack in Week 1, his 1st sack since 11/15/15.
  • DE EVERSON GRIFFEN has sack in 2 of his past 3 vs. Atl.
  • LB JAYLON SMITH tied for team-lead with 11 tackles last week. Has 5+ tackles in each of his past 16 home games. 
  • CB CHIDOBE AWUZIE had INT in Week 1, his 4th career INT. Aims for his 3rd in row at home with 2+ PD. Had 7 tackles in last meeting. 
  • S DARIAN THOMPSON had 10 tackles last week, his 2nd career 10+ tackle game.

Related Content

Beek's Bits: Must-win game? Blueprint to beating Big D, Cowboys O-line issues, NFC South picks
news

Beek's Bits: Must-win game? Blueprint to beating Big D, Cowboys O-line issues, NFC South picks

Plus five keys to beating Cowboys, and why Falcons need to call Todd Gurley's number more
Julio Jones on chance to break Roddy White's record, matchup with Cowboys
news

Julio Jones on chance to break Roddy White's record, matchup with Cowboys

Julio Jones hopes for a fast start by the Falcons' offense in Dallas and reflects on his relationship with Roddy White and the chance to break his franchise record
Falcons injury report: Julio Jones limited in practice 
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones limited in practice 

The Falcons had a decent number of players who practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday
Raheem Morris 'fired up' with A.J. Terrell's performance in Week 1 
news

Raheem Morris 'fired up' with A.J. Terrell's performance in Week 1 

Despite the rough day for the Falcons' pass coverage, Morris was pleased with the performance of rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell
How to watch Falcons vs. Cowboys: Time, TV, live stream, radio
news

How to watch Falcons vs. Cowboys: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Broadcast details and matchup notes for Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Dallas Cowboys
Once teammates, Foye Oluokun and Ezekiel Elliott fulfilling their NFL dreams 
news

Once teammates, Foye Oluokun and Ezekiel Elliott fulfilling their NFL dreams 

Foye Oluokun and Ezekiel Elliott were high school teammates and will square off against one another for the second time in their professional careers on Sunday 
Early Bird Report: Isaiah Oliver explains breakdown on D.K. Metcalf's touchdown
news

Early Bird Report: Isaiah Oliver explains breakdown on D.K. Metcalf's touchdown

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
SFTB: It's way more than the Falcons offense; Nervous Nellies; the city of Atlanta; a long, crazy and wild season
news

SFTB: It's way more than the Falcons offense; Nervous Nellies; the city of Atlanta; a long, crazy and wild season

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Raheem Morris explains why Falcons came up short vs. Seahawks, the challenge Cowboys pose
news

Raheem Morris explains why Falcons came up short vs. Seahawks, the challenge Cowboys pose

Falcons defensive coordinator says Russell Wilson 'absolutely came out that day and beat us'
Falcons great Roddy White among 14 first-year nominees for Hall of Fame
news

Falcons great Roddy White among 14 first-year nominees for Hall of Fame

After 11 seasons with the Falcons, White retired as the most accomplished wide receiver in the franchise's history
Matt Ryan: Russell Gage exceeding expectations, keys to handling Cowboys pass rush 
news

Matt Ryan: Russell Gage exceeding expectations, keys to handling Cowboys pass rush 

Matt Ryan praises Russell Gage for his development and discusses what the Falcons need to do to be successful against the Cowboys' pass rush 

Top News

Beek's Bits: Must-win game? Blueprint to beating Big D, Cowboys O-line issues, NFC South picks

Beek's Bits: Must-win game? Blueprint to beating Big D, Cowboys O-line issues, NFC South picks

Who will win, Falcons or Cowboys? Experts' picks

Who will win, Falcons or Cowboys? Experts' picks

Julio Jones on chance to break Roddy White's record, matchup with Cowboys

Julio Jones on chance to break Roddy White's record, matchup with Cowboys

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones limited in practice 

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones limited in practice 

Advertising