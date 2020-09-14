SFTB: Falcons show flashes of what they can be in loss to Seahawks

Filip from Switzerland Hey Beek. New season, new questions. I felt like the game yesterday was like the first game in the last season. The Falcons really didn't play bad. The D was pretty good and made pressure especially in the first half of the game. But we again lost the game. So, I wanted to ask you what do we need to fix, until the game against the Cowboys?

Beek: First, let's give some credit where credit is due: the Seahawks are a good football team, and Russell Wilson is a special talent. The Falcons lost and made some mistakes in the process, but they did some things well against Seattle, too. I thought Takk McKinley and Grady Jarrett stood out on defense, especially in the first half. I loved how the Falcons featured Todd Gurley and the run game early in this one, too. I think we saw some flashes of what Hayden Hurst can bring to this offense. And, for the most part, I thought the offensive line looked solid (outside of a few plays a blitzing Jamal Adams made). The Cowboys will pose different challenges. I think Atlanta needs to decide what their identity is going to be on offense. Everyone likes to say they are a pass-first team because of their weapons on the outside, but I would like to see them commit more to the running game and get Hurst more involved in the passing game. Loosen things up inside and then take your shots downfield. On defense there were times when guys were caught looking the wrong way (Deion Jones on play-action TD) or were caught out of position (Isaiah Oliver on fourth-down touchdown) and the Seahawks capitalized (like good teams often do). There were also some costly penalties (Ricardo Allen's pass interference call). They need to shore those things up. The good news is that all of those things should be easily correctable.