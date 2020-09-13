Ricardo Allen: Not how we envisioned starting, we have to get this figured out 

When Atlanta Falcons safety and team captain Ricardo Allen was asked how the Falcons can make sure they don't allow another slow start to a season, his response was short and simple.

"Do it right," Allen said. "Get on the details and get to it."

For the third-consecutive year, the Falcons have lost their season opener. Atlanta fell to Seattle 38-25 on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Down 14-12 at the half, all signs pointed to this being a competitive game.

The momentum in the game swung in Seattle's favor when quarterback Russell Wilson and the Seahawks opted to stay on the field and go for it on fourth-and-five with 9:49 on the clock in the third quarter. Wilson found second-year wide receiver D.K. Metcalf down the field for a touchdown. Four plays later, the Falcons faked a punt on the 33-yard-line and were successful in doing so until Sharrod Neasman fumbled the ball. The Seahawks recovered the fumble allowing Wilson and Co. to come back on the field.

Wilson found Greg Olsen in the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown play, his first as a Seahawk. Seattle took a 28-12 lead in a matter of just a few minutes and the Falcons were unable to claw back.

Allen said it's "a little frustrating" to open the season the way his team did. After an offseason dedicated to ensuring the team got off to a fast start, the Falcons were unable to do so.

"It's not the way we envisioned ever coming out," Allen said. "It was good to see us fighting the whole time, but I'm not trying to do this again all year, to tell you the truth."

The Falcons struggled to contain Wilson and the Seahawks' passing offense. Despite being sacked three times by Atlanta's defense, Wilson completed 31-of-35 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receivers Tyler Lockett and Metcalf combined for 12 catches for 187 yards and one touchdown.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris have emphasized the need to create turnovers and get off the field on third down all offseason. Although Atlanta didn't create a turnover, they were successful on third down for the most part giving up a conversion on just 33 percent of third-down attempts.

Allen said the team will go back to the drawing board this week as they prepare for a road matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 20 with an emphasis on the details.