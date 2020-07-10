SFTB: Expectations for A.J. Terrell, Kareem, Franco Harris, free agents

Matt: Ezekiel Ansah has had an up-and-down career and is coming off two fairly disappointing seasons (production-wise). Prior to that, he tallied 12 sacks for the Lions and he has a total of 50.5 in his seven-year NFL career. He's a free agent for a reason, Arthur. He's 31 years old and I'm not sure where he is health-wise. That could be a factor. Another reason could be money. Maybe he wants more than what's being thrown his way in terms of offers. I don't know. Maybe he's waiting to see how things shake out as we inch closer to (we hope) the 2020 season. And then there's the football side of it all. What does he have left in the tank? Does he fit scheme-wise? Those are questions that teams must answer (and more) when they look at guys like Ansah compared to who else is out there and available. He's 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, has experience and knows how to get to the quarterback. If he checks all the aforementioned boxes for the Falcons, why not give him a look (if the price is right)?