'I don't take this opportunity lightly': Marcus Mariota looking comfortable, confident in quest for starting role

"That's probably a little bit more emotion than I've seen from him in a while, but a little bit of it is a little cathartic," Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said Saturday. "Like a lot of these guys, he wants to go out there and improve. He's had some big moments in this league, and it's been an interesting journey to this point but he's high in talent and he's won some big games in this league. "

He's also entering an opportunity to re-establish himself as a starting quarterback. He lost the title during the 2019 season – Arthur Smith was Tennessee offensive coordinator at the time – and then spent two years as Derek Carr's backup in Las Vegas.

He's back in charge of a first unit right now, clearly the QB1 at this stage of a competition with rookie Desmond Ridder.

Mariota is determined to go out and earn this starting job and show he belongs in such a role at age 28, with plenty of career left in him.