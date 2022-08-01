Presented by

'I don't take this opportunity lightly': Marcus Mariota looking comfortable, confident in quest for starting role

Arthur Smith says Mariota has found 'good rhythm,' 'good flow' early in Falcons camp

Aug 01, 2022 at 03:52 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Marcus Mariota saw wide open space to his left and sprinted towards it. The Falcons quarterback had a clear path to the end zone that only someone with his breakneck speed could follow, so he turned on the afterburners and cut just inside the pylon before a defender angling to cut him off.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mariota didn't just cross the goal line and head right back for the huddle. He reared back and fired a deep shot into a massive crowd watching Saturday's practice. The move seemed uncharacteristic for mild-mannered Mariota, but it wasn't conducted in isolation. An on-time, on-point touchdown pass prompted a celebration that was more uppercut than fist-pump, a sign that Mariota was feeling it during a competitive-as-heck practice session.

"That's probably a little bit more emotion than I've seen from him in a while, but a little bit of it is a little cathartic," Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said Saturday. "Like a lot of these guys, he wants to go out there and improve. He's had some big moments in this league, and it's been an interesting journey to this point but he's high in talent and he's won some big games in this league. "

He's also entering an opportunity to re-establish himself as a starting quarterback. He lost the title during the 2019 season – Arthur Smith was Tennessee offensive coordinator at the time – and then spent two years as Derek Carr's backup in Las Vegas.

He's back in charge of a first unit right now, clearly the QB1 at this stage of a competition with rookie Desmond Ridder.

Mariota is determined to go out and earn this starting job and show he belongs in such a role at age 28, with plenty of career left in him.

"One of the biggest lessons I learned in Tennessee is that it is a merit-based business," Mariota said. "You have to perform. In this position, there will be guys who want to play in your spot. You must continue to prove not only to yourself, but the people around you that can play in the league. So, I don't take this opportunity lightly."

He's off to a strong start in Falcons training camp, showing mastery of this scheme. He's in control and, while every throw isn't perfect, he's making plays and delivering passes that provide receivers room to run after the catch.

Mariota believes that his experience in Las Vegas and Tennessee help prepare him for this opportunity, and that he's in good position to capitalize upon it.

Smith agrees.

"It's just like all of us right? I hope every day or every year that I get to do this, I'm a better coach," Smith said. "Certainly, his experiences brought him to this place and he's in a good rhythm, he's in a good flow out there."

marcus-mariota-2
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons

While there's plenty of room to improve, Mariota is in a good place. He's continuing to build chemistry with his receivers, getting to know his offensive line. He's also having fun out there, practicing without the weight of "is this my last chance?" weighing on his shoulders.

"I'm very comfortable with where I'm at," Mariota said. "I'm trying make sure everyone else is in the same place so we can go out there and play fast."

Mariota isn't the only one trying to prove himself in Falcons camp. There's competition everywhere, often with players employed on one-year prove-it deals. That has raised practice intensity across the board, which is a good thing for a team trying to find itself in 2022.

"It creates an atmosphere in practice where guys understand that this might be their last opportunity or the best opportunity they've gotten in couple years," Mariota said. "That creates game-like situations and scenarios. Because of that, when guys go out there in Week 1, they're comfortable with where they're at."

af-21_PSL-Benefits-Web-Graphic

The Best Season Ticket Member Benefits are Back

We're offering our best season ticket benefits packages ever this year! Find the season ticket benefits that are most attractive to you.

View Benefits Request Info

Related Content

news

Camp Report: Tyler Allgeier on 'getting in the best shape of his life,' updates on Deion Jones, Bryan Edwards

The pads came on for the first time on Monday. Tori takes you through the day.

news

Bair Mail: On Tyler Allgeier, Troy Andersen, Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder and rolling (essentially) with two QBs

Your questions get answers in this Monday mailbag

news

'The best decision I ever made': Quinton Bell's risky move led him to the NFL

Late position switch to edge rusher led to Prairie View A&M product getting drafted

news

Camp report: Drake London, Elijah Wilkinson, Bryan Edwards and maybe the most competitive practice of the Arthur Smith era

We also discuss Avery Williams, KhaDarel Hodge and many others from an action-packed Saturday practice

news

Why Dean Pees' post-practice speech on a defensive culture shift matters

The defensive coordinator didn't hold back in a passionate speech about the defense following the Falcons fourth day of training camp.

news

Kyle Pitts on what drives him entering second NFL season, 'adulting' and taking a larger leadership role

Lofty (yet realistic) goals fuel Pro Bowl tight end to reach new heights

news

'Doing what God brought me here to do, and that's to play football:' Why Marlon Davidson is ready for Year 3

Finally feeling fully healthy, Auburn product 'went back to the dungeon' to prep for a big year

news

Camp Report: Falcons players, coaches discuss work-in-progress edge rusher development

OLB coach Ted Monachino said the edge rushers in Atlanta are "in the process of becoming something." What does this mean for where they are in their personal development? This and other notes from Day 3 of training camp.

news

'Much respect to that kid:' Drake London making solid first impression

No. 8 overall NFL Draft pick talks about Desmond Ridder, Kyle Pitts and working vs. Falcons DB

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, adding a veteran edge rusher, 2022 expectations, Julio Jones and more

We also compare talent on this roster to last year's in this Friday mailbag

news

Todd McClure: Ring of Honor induction something 'I'll cherish the rest of my life'

Former Falcons offensive lineman will be added to Ring of Honor during Panthers game on Oct. 30

Top News

Camp Report: Tyler Allgeier on 'getting in the best shape of his life,' updates on Deion Jones, Bryan Edwards

Kicking Off Week Two of 2022 AT&T Training Camp

'I don't take this opportunity lightly': Marcus Mariota looking comfortable, confident in quest for starting role

Bair Mail: On Tyler Allgeier, Troy Andersen, Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder and rolling (essentially) with two QBs

Advertising