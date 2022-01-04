Falcons release depth chart before Week 18 contest vs. Saints

Buckle up everyone – lots of changes coming your way this week. After getting five players back off the COVID list on Tuesday afternoon and three more just before the Bills game, Atlanta should have a more fortified depth chart this week heading into their rivalry matchup against the Saints. Let's break it down offensively and defensively.
The biggest offensive changes come with Tajae Sharpe and Hayden Hurst’s activations from the COVID/reserve list back into their starting WR and TE spots. Lee Smith will serve as Hurst's backup, while Christian Blake returns to the secondary behind Sharpe. Additionally, Parker Hesse has stepped up from the practice squad as Kyle Pitts’ backup this week. Lastly, Rick Leonard has been added to the LT reserve behind Jake Matthews.
Moving on to the defense, Brandon Copeland, Marlon Davidson, Tyeler Davison, Jaylinn Hawkins, James Vaughters and Richie Grant have all been activated from the COVID/reserve. Hawkins is back in at starting safety with Shawn Williams to back him up. Likewise, Davison is back in as a starting DL with Ta'Quon Graham and Anthony Rush behind him. Davidson also returns as Grady Jarrett's backup and Copeland as Dante Fowler's backup. Last but not least in the third unit, Vaughters has returned as an OLB.
Check out the full depth chart below:
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|WR
|Tajae Sharpe
|Christian Blake
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Parker Hesse
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Rick Leonard
|LG
|Jalen Mayfield
|Josh Andrews
|C
|Matt Hennessy
|Drew Dalman
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Drew Dalman
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Colby Gossett
|TE
|Hayden Hurst
|Lee Smith
|Keith Smith
|WR
|Russell Gage
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Frank Darby
|RB
|Mike Davis
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Qadree Ollison
|QB
|Matt Ryan
|Josh Rosen -or- Feleipe Franks
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Marlon Davidson
|DL
|Tyeler Davison
|Ta'Quon Graham
|Anthony Rush
|DL
|Mike Pennel
|John Cominsky
|OLB
|Dante Fowler
|Brandon Copeland
|James Vaughters
|LB
|Deion Jones
|Mykal Walker
|LB
|Foyesade Oluokun
|Daren Bates
|OLB
|Steven Means
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Darren Hall
|S
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|Shawn Williams
|S
|Duron Harmon
|Richie Grant
|CB
|Fabian Moreau
|Avery Williams
|Kendall Sheffield
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Reserve
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Thomas Morstead
|LS
|Josh Harris
|H
|Thomas Morstead
|PR
|Avery Williams
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Avery Williams