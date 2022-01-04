Depth Chart

Falcons release depth chart before Week 18 contest vs. Saints

Jan 04, 2022 at 04:02 PM
Abby Patrick

Depth Chart Week 18

Buckle up everyone – lots of changes coming your way this week. After getting five players back off the COVID list on Tuesday afternoon and three more just before the Bills game, Atlanta should have a more fortified depth chart this week heading into their rivalry matchup against the Saints. Let's break it down offensively and defensively.

The biggest offensive changes come with Tajae Sharpe and Hayden Hurst’s activations from the COVID/reserve list back into their starting WR and TE spots. Lee Smith will serve as Hurst's backup, while Christian Blake returns to the secondary behind Sharpe. Additionally, Parker Hesse has stepped up from the practice squad as Kyle Pitts’ backup this week. Lastly, Rick Leonard has been added to the LT reserve behind Jake Matthews.

Moving on to the defense, Brandon Copeland, Marlon Davidson, Tyeler Davison, Jaylinn Hawkins, James Vaughters and Richie Grant have all been activated from the COVID/reserve. Hawkins is back in at starting safety with Shawn Williams to back him up. Likewise, Davison is back in as a starting DL with Ta'Quon Graham and Anthony Rush behind him. Davidson also returns as Grady Jarrett's backup and Copeland as Dante Fowler's backup. Last but not least in the third unit, Vaughters has returned as an OLB.

Check out the full depth chart below:

OFFENSE

Position Starter Backup Reserve
WR Tajae Sharpe Christian Blake
TE Kyle Pitts Parker Hesse
LT Jake Matthews Rick Leonard
LG Jalen Mayfield Josh Andrews
C Matt Hennessy Drew Dalman
RG Chris Lindstrom Drew Dalman
RT Kaleb McGary Colby Gossett
TE Hayden Hurst Lee Smith Keith Smith
WR Russell Gage Olamide Zaccheaus Frank Darby
RB Mike Davis Cordarrelle Patterson Qadree Ollison
QB Matt Ryan Josh Rosen -or- Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

Position Starter Backup Reserve
DL Grady Jarrett Marlon Davidson
DL Tyeler Davison Ta'Quon Graham Anthony Rush
DL Mike Pennel John Cominsky
OLB Dante Fowler Brandon Copeland James Vaughters
LB Deion Jones Mykal Walker
LB Foyesade Oluokun Daren Bates
OLB Steven Means Adetokunbo Ogundeji
CB A.J. Terrell Darren Hall
S Jaylinn Hawkins Shawn Williams
S Duron Harmon Richie Grant
CB Fabian Moreau Avery Williams Kendall Sheffield

SPECIAL TEAMS

Position Starter Reserve
K Younghoe Koo
P Thomas Morstead
LS Josh Harris
H Thomas Morstead
PR Avery Williams Olamide Zaccheaus
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson Avery Williams
Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Join Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim as they breakdown the latest Atlanta Falcons game action and what it means for the team's success.

