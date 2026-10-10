 Skip to main content

Falcons place LB Yasir Abdullah on IR, sign S Jammie Robinson

Plus, the Falcons have used a standard practice squad elevation on Bralen Trice and Drake Jackson.

Oct 10, 2026 at 03:59 PM
Author Image
Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have made the following roster moves ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

  • Placed LB Yasir Abdullah on injured reserve with a hamstring injury
  • Signed S Jammie Robinson to the 53-man roster
  • Used a standard practice squad elevation on DEs Bralen Trice and Drake Jackson

Robinson was one of the Falcons' standard practice squad elevations on Monday night vs. the Saints in Week 4. He provides depth defensively as well as a primary use on special teams.

He played in six games for the Falcons last season after joining the team's practice squad in November. He spent two seasons with the Carolina Panthers prior to arriving in Atlanta and has appeared in 27 games since entering the league as a fifth-round pick in 2023.

rm_jammie

Related Links

Every team can elevate two players from the practice squad to the active roster for each game day. A player can be elevated three times per season. A fourth elevation would require the player to be signed to the 53-man roster.

This rule is important to note this week, especially, because this is now Trice's third and final practice squad elevation. If the Falcons wish to have him active on game day moving forward beyond Week 5, they'd have to sign him to the active roster.

2026 Falcons Practice Squad Elevations

Week 1: OLB Bralen Trice | TE Nick Muse

Week 2: DL Zach Harrison

Week 3: DE Bralen Trice

Week 4: S Jammie Robinson

Week 5: DE Bralen Trice | DE Drake Jackson

Falcons at Work | Week 5 Practice Photos 10.08.26

Take a look at our best shots from week five practice ahead of the Sunday night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, presented by Gatorade.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #42 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Gatorade during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Michael Jerrell #72 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Gatorade during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor #71 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Corey Levin #62 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Michael Jerrell #72 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Michael Jerrell #72 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor #71 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 65
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
ATLFalcons_27Priority_1920x1080

Related Content

news

Falcons News Now: Top headlines for Falcons Sunday Night Football matchup with the Baltimore Ravens

Your one-stop shop for all the Atlanta Falcons news you may have missed this week.

news

Lamar Jackson ruled out for 'Sunday Night Football' game vs. Falcons

Atlanta will not face the two-time MVP when it takes on the Baltimore Ravens with hopes of winning its third consecutive game.

news

Falcons injury report: Za'Darius Smith, Jake Matthews questionable vs. Ravens

Two other defensive starters are also listed as questionable for Sunday night's game.

news

NFL Expert Picks: Who will win in Week 5, Falcons or Ravens?

The Falcons have balled out in prime time the last two weeks and now return home for a big matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Can they keep their hot streak going?

news

Plan your game day: Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football

Wear red. Be loud. Check out all of the fan activations happening in and around Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Sunday.

news

Falcons injury report: ILB Divine Deablo, DE Samson Ebukam added to report

LT Jake Matthews' practice status updated.

news

The Paradox of The Predator: John Abraham inducted into the Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor

John Abraham is about to take his place in the Atlanta Falcons' Ring of Honor. But for The Predator, the hunt never really ended.

news

Where to watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Atlanta Falcons

All the information you need to watch, stream or listen to the Ravens vs. Falcons game on Sunday night

news

Michael Penix Jr.'s presence, Robinsons run wild and more from Falcons' win vs. Saints

Catching you up on the news, notes and quotes from the Falcons' win against the New Orleans Saints

news

Falcons injury report: Atlanta releases estimated list as Week 5 begins

The Falcons conducted a walkthrough Wednesday.

news

Atlanta Falcons Week 5 depth chart vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Falcons will conclude their three consecutive prime-time slate with their Week 5 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Ravens.

Top News

Falcons place LB Yasir Abdullah on IR, sign S Jammie Robinson

The Paradox of The Predator: John Abraham inducted into the Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor

Falcons News Now: Top headlines for Falcons Sunday Night Football matchup with the Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson ruled out for 'Sunday Night Football' game vs. Falcons