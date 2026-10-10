Falcons place LB Yasir Abdullah on IR, sign S Jammie Robinson

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have made the following roster moves ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
- Placed LB Yasir Abdullah on injured reserve with a hamstring injury
- Signed S Jammie Robinson to the 53-man roster
- Used a standard practice squad elevation on DEs Bralen Trice and Drake Jackson
Robinson was one of the Falcons' standard practice squad elevations on Monday night vs. the Saints in Week 4. He provides depth defensively as well as a primary use on special teams.
He played in six games for the Falcons last season after joining the team's practice squad in November. He spent two seasons with the Carolina Panthers prior to arriving in Atlanta and has appeared in 27 games since entering the league as a fifth-round pick in 2023.
Every team can elevate two players from the practice squad to the active roster for each game day. A player can be elevated three times per season. A fourth elevation would require the player to be signed to the 53-man roster.
This rule is important to note this week, especially, because this is now Trice's third and final practice squad elevation. If the Falcons wish to have him active on game day moving forward beyond Week 5, they'd have to sign him to the active roster.
2026 Falcons Practice Squad Elevations
Week 1: OLB Bralen Trice | TE Nick Muse
Week 2: DL Zach Harrison
Week 3: DE Bralen Trice
Week 4: S Jammie Robinson
Week 5: DE Bralen Trice | DE Drake Jackson
Take a look at our best shots from week five practice ahead of the Sunday night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, presented by Gatorade.