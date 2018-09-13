Falcons-Panthers injury report: Andy Levitre limited; Trai Turner held out

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons (0-1) had three players limited in Thursday's practice as they prepare for their home opener against the Panthers (1-0), including starting left guard Andy Levitre who appeared on the injury report for the first time this week.

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Levitre was listed as being limited with an elbow injury, and he was joined by cornerbacks Isaiah Oliver and Brian Poole who were both limited with ankle injuries.

Starting running back Devonta Freeman was held out for the second straight practice due to a knee injury he suffered against the Eagles. Rookie wide receiver Russell Gage was also held out of practice again due to a knee injury, and guard Ben Garland did not practice as he recovers from a calf injury.

Five players were on the injury report as full participants, including tight end Austin Hooper who was upgraded from limited and has been dealing with a knee injury. Wide receiver Marvin Hall (ankle), longsnapper Josh Harris (hip), fullback Ricky Ortiz (neck) and cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson (shoulder) were the other full participants on the injury report.

The Panthers are also dealing with injuries to some notable players. Carolina is already down its starting right and left tackles and now starting guard Trai Turner has missed two practices due to a concussion.