Injury Report

Presented by

Falcons injury report: Participation levels announced as prep begins ahead of crucial NFC South battle with Saints

Starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke and two others were limited in the first practice of Week 18. 

Jan 03, 2024 at 04:02 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Quarterback Taylor Heinicke and two others were limited in Wednesday's practice as the Falcons' prep for a critical NFC South battle began. 

Heinicke (ankle) practiced as a limited participant in two of the three sessions leading up to the Falcons' Week 17 game against the Bears. In the fourth quarter of the loss, Heinicke exited the game with an ankle injury. Heinicke said he felt the ankle worsen late in the third quarter.

"It's progressing," Heinicke said of his injury before practice Wednesday. "I feel pretty optimistic about it." 

Defensive end Zach Harrison (knee) and inside linebacker Troy Andersen (pectoral) were also limited Wednesday. Harrison sustained his injury in the Falcons most recent contest, too. The rookie defensive end left the game in the second quarter but returned shortly after. Andersen was designated to return from injured reserve prior to the practice's start. Wednesday was the first time Andersen has practiced with the Falcons since sustaining his injury in Week 3.

Meanwhile, center Drew Dalman did not participate in practice. Like Heinicke, the offensive lineman also left in the fourth quarter of the loss.

Cornerback Mike Hughes and safety DeMarcco Hellams did not participate in Wednesday's practice, either, as the defensive backs work through the league's concussion protocol. Hughes left the third quarter of the Bears game with a concussion and did not return. Head coach Arthur Smith said Hellams' symptoms emerged after the game. 

Veterans Calais Campbell and Cordarrelle Patterson were also absent from the first practice of the week with their usual Wednesday rest day.

Check back in throughout the week for injury updates leading up to a divisional matchup against the New Orleans Saints that could decide the NFC South winner.

2023 Atlanta Falcons 53-Man Roster

We take a look at the players on the current 53-man roster for the 2023 Atlanta Falcons, sponsored by Veepio.

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0
1 / 53

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1
2 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3
3 / 53

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4
4 / 53

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5
5 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6
6 / 53

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7
7 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8
8 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8

Kevin Liles/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9
9 / 53

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11
10 / 53

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12
11 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13
12 / 53

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15
13 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16
14 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17
15 / 53

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18
16 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20
17 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21
18 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24
19 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25
20 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25

Karl Moore/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27
21 / 53

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29
22 / 53

Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33
23 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34
24 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37
25 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40
26 / 53

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48
27 / 53

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49
28 / 53

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51
29 / 53

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51

Matthew Grimes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53
30 / 53

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55
31 / 53

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn #56
32 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn #56

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Andre Smith #59 makes a tackle during the second half of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 53

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Andre Smith #59 makes a tackle during the second half of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tommy Togiai #62
34 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tommy Togiai #62

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63
35 / 53

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64
36 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65
37 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67
38 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68
39 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70
40 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Kentavius Street #75 celebrates after a fumble recovery during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Kentavius Street #75 celebrates after a fumble recovery during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76
42 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Storm Norton #77
43 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Storm Norton #77

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81
44 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84
45 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85
46 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87
47 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90
48 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 gets a safety during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 gets a safety during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94
50 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95
51 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96
52 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99
53 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

1920x1080 (1)
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Falcons feel "optimistic" about Taylor Heinicke's ankle injury as Week 18 practices begin

Arthur Smith says the Falcons will monitor Heinicke's progress throughout the week. 
news

Linebacker Troy Andersen designated to return from IR in Week 18

Troy Andersen was placed on injured reserve back on Sept. 26, 2023, and now his 21-day window is open.
news

Playoff push: What the Falcons need to happen in Week 18 to make 2023 postseason

The Falcons are 7-9 heading into Week 18 and still have a chance to make the playoffs. 
news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 18 of the 2023 regular season

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 18: Ravens stay on top, Eagles drop and Falcons move after loss to Bears

The wide-open NFC South remains tight as we move toward the last game of the regular season. 
news

Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 17 snowy road loss to Bears

Your one-stop shop for an overall statistical and factual look at the Falcons-Bears game in Week 17.
news

Falcons-Saints game day, time announced for Week 18

The NFL announced the final slate of previously undetermined Week 18 kickoffs late Sunday night after all Week 17 work concluded.
news

Bair: Performance vs. Bears won't cut it to claim improbable NFC South title

The Falcons can win the division by beating New Orleans, combined with a Bucs loss to Carolina. 
news

McElhaney: The Falcons need answers, consistency at quarterback in new year

Taylor Heinicke and Desmond Ridder combined for four interceptions in the loss. 
news

Week 17: What happened in Falcons snowy road loss to Bears 

The Falcons move to 7-9 on the season after their New Year's Eve contest with the Bears.
news

Falcons release inactives ahead of Week 17 matchup with Chicago Bears

Atlanta updates the game status of Kaleb McGary, the only Falcons player given a questionable designation. 

Top News

Falcons feel "optimistic" about Taylor Heinicke's ankle injury as Week 18 practices begin

Falcons injury report: Participation levels announced as prep begins ahead of crucial NFC South battle with Saints

Linebacker Troy Andersen designated to return from IR in Week 18

Playoff push: What the Falcons need to happen in Week 18 to make 2023 postseason

Advertising