Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Bud Dupree, David Onyemata, Kaleb McGary and more as Colts practice week continues

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Defensive lineman David Onyemata and offensive lineman Kaleb McGary returned to practice Thursday but outside linebacker Bud Dupree was absent, the team announced.

Onyemata (ankle) and McGary (knee) were listed as limited participants in the second practice of the week. McGary practiced for the first time since he sustained the injury in Week 13.

Dupree (back) missed Thursday's session after he fully participated Wednesday following an inactive status in the Week 15 game. Center Ryan Neuzil (illness) and punter Bradley Pinion (not injury related — personal matter) also did not participate in Thursday's practice.

Offensive linemen Chris Lindstrom (ankle), Drew Dalman (ankle) and Jake Matthews (knee) were limited for the second straight day. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell (illness) was also limited Thursday after he had a rest day in the previous practice. Fullback Keith Smith (ankle) full participated in the second straight practice of the week.