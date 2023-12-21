Injury Report

Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Bud Dupree, David Onyemata, Kaleb McGary and more as Colts practice week continues

Defensive tackle David Onyemata and right tackle Kaleb McGary returned to practice Thursday. 

Dec 21, 2023 at 03:49 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Defensive lineman David Onyemata and offensive lineman Kaleb McGary returned to practice Thursday but outside linebacker Bud Dupree was absent, the team announced. 

Onyemata (ankle) and McGary (knee) were listed as limited participants in the second practice of the week. McGary practiced for the first time since he sustained the injury in Week 13. 

Dupree (back) missed Thursday's session after he fully participated Wednesday following an inactive status in the Week 15 game. Center Ryan Neuzil (illness) and punter Bradley Pinion (not injury related — personal matter) also did not participate in Thursday's practice. 

Offensive linemen Chris Lindstrom (ankle), Drew Dalman (ankle) and Jake Matthews (knee) were limited for the second straight day. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell (illness) was also limited Thursday after he had a rest day in the previous practice. Fullback Keith Smith (ankle) full participated in the second straight practice of the week. 

Click here to view the latest participations levels for both the Falcons and the Colts. Game designations will be announced Friday with the teams' official injury report.

Week 16 Practice | 12.21.23

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the Indianapolis Colts, presented by Fast Twitch by Gatorade.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, kicker Younghoe Koo #6, and long snapper Liam McCullough #49 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 24

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, kicker Younghoe Koo #6, and long snapper Liam McCullough #49 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 24

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 24

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 24

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
View of an Inspire Change sticker on a helmet during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 24

View of an Inspire Change sticker on a helmet during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 24

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 24

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 24

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 24

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 24

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 24

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Detail view of the Grinch cleats worn by Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 24

Detail view of the Grinch cleats worn by Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 wears Grinch cleats during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 24

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 wears Grinch cleats during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 24

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 24

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tommy Togiai #62 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 24

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tommy Togiai #62 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 24

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 24

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Andre Smith Jr. #59 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 24

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Andre Smith Jr. #59 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 24

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 24

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebackers coach Frank Bush during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 24

Atlanta Falcons linebackers coach Frank Bush during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 24

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 24

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising