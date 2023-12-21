How to watch Falcons game vs. Colts: Time, TV, live stream, radio

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons face the Indianapolis Colts in their final home game of the regular season.

Atlanta looks to rebound after falling to two NFC South opponents, but as head coach Arthur Smith said the Falcons are not mathematically out of the playoff picture. According to the league playoff predictions, if the Falcons win their probability increases to 17%. If Indianapolis wins, the Colts' chances rise to 72%.

Before the Falcons kickoff against the Colts on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, let Taylor Vismor and a special guest catch you up with everything you need to know about that matchup on the official Atlanta Falcons pregame show that streams live on YouTube at noon ET.

Here's how to tune in to the Week 16 game in or out of the Atlanta market:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (6-8) vs. Indianapolis Colts (8-6)

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET