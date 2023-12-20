Injury Report

Falcons injury report: Four players held out of practice as Colts prep week begins

Dec 20, 2023 at 03:57 PM
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Defensive lineman David Onyemata and offensive lineman Kaleb McGary were held out of the Falcons practice Wednesday, the team announced.

Veterans Calais Campbell and Cordarrelle Patterson did not participate in practice as well but were listed as "not injury — rest" on the team's status report. Head coach Arthur Smith said before practice that the two would be given their normal rest day on Wednesday.

Onyemata (ankle) and McGary (knee) did not play in Atlanta's previous two games against NFC South opponents. McGary did not participate during the entire practice week leading up to the road game at Carolina while Onyemata was limited in one and missed two sessions.

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree (back) was listed as a full participant Wednesday after Dupree was inactive in the Week 15 game. Fullback Keith Smith was also participated fully with an ankle injury. 

Offensive linemen Chris Lindstrom (ankle), Drew Dalman (ankle) and Jake Matthews (knee) were all limited in Wednesday's activities. Lindstrom was inactive against the Panthers, Dalman was available but did not play.

The Falcons return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium this week to face the Indianapolis Colts. Check back for injury updates leading up to the key matchup on Sunday.

