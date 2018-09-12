After Further Review: With Neal and Jones out, Falcons' defensive line is key to stopping Cam Newton

"I am expecting that," Quinn said. "It certainly is such a big part of their offense and I know they have a new offensive coordinator, but you certainly saw some of the same traits in their run game. Having an ability for the quarterback to have designed runs is different than maybe what you guys have covered in zone-read, when you're making a decision then hand it off or keep it based on the leverage of the player. So, he'll have some designs and runs automatically for him. When you do that you can add an extra blocker into the equation."