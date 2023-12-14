Injury Report

Falcons injury report: Updating the statuses of David Onyemata, Kaleb McGary and more as Carolina practice week continues

David Onyemata, Kaleb McGary and Kentavius Street missed practice Thursday.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Defensive tackle David Onyemata was among three Falcons absent from practice Thursday.

Onyemata (ankle) practiced Wednesday as a limited participant. Offensive lineman Kaleb McGary (knee/illness) and defensive lineman Kentavius Street (pectoral) also did not participate Thursday.

Onyemata and McGary missed Atlanta's Week 14 game, while Street sustained his injury in the third quarter of the Falcons loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Street has already been ruled out for the upcoming game against the Carolina Panthers, per head coach Arthur Smith.

Offensive linemen Chris Lindstrom (ankle), Jake Matthews (knee) and Drew Dalman (ankle), along with linebacker Nate Landman (knee), were limited in Thursday's practice. Dalman and Landman were also limited Wednesday; Lindstrom and Matthews did not participate.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah (ankle) and defensive lineman LaCale London (knee) practiced as full participants again Thursday. Okudah was a full participant Wednesday after missing the Falcons' most recent game. London has been listed as a full participant on the status report since he was designated to return from injured reserve last week.

Click here to view the updated participation levels of both the Falcons and the Panthers ahead of the critical NFC South battle Sunday.

Week 15 Practice | 12.14.23

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the Carolina Panthers.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 28

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
XXXXX during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 28

XXXXX during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 28

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 28

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Detail view as a ball is sprayed with water during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 28

Detail view as a ball is sprayed with water during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 28

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
XXXXX during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 28

XXXXX during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 28

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #83 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #83 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 28

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Frank Ginda #42 and inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 28

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Frank Ginda #42 and inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 28

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 28

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 28

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 28

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #83 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #83 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and tight end John FitzPatrick #87 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 28

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and tight end John FitzPatrick #87 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 28

Atlanta Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 28

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Arnold Tarpley #38 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 28

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Arnold Tarpley #38 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 and wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 28

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 and wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 28

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 drinks a Fast Twitch by Gatorade during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 28

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 drinks a Fast Twitch by Gatorade during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
XXXXX during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 28

XXXXX during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
