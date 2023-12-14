Falcons injury report: Updating the statuses of David Onyemata, Kaleb McGary and more as Carolina practice week continues

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Defensive tackle David Onyemata was among three Falcons absent from practice Thursday.
Onyemata (ankle) practiced Wednesday as a limited participant. Offensive lineman Kaleb McGary (knee/illness) and defensive lineman Kentavius Street (pectoral) also did not participate Thursday.
Onyemata and McGary missed Atlanta's Week 14 game, while Street sustained his injury in the third quarter of the Falcons loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Street has already been ruled out for the upcoming game against the Carolina Panthers, per head coach Arthur Smith.
Offensive linemen Chris Lindstrom (ankle), Jake Matthews (knee) and Drew Dalman (ankle), along with linebacker Nate Landman (knee), were limited in Thursday's practice. Dalman and Landman were also limited Wednesday; Lindstrom and Matthews did not participate.
Cornerback Jeff Okudah (ankle) and defensive lineman LaCale London (knee) practiced as full participants again Thursday. Okudah was a full participant Wednesday after missing the Falcons' most recent game. London has been listed as a full participant on the status report since he was designated to return from injured reserve last week.
