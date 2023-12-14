Presented by

How to watch Falcons game vs. Panthers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow the Falcons Week 15 game

Dec 14, 2023 at 02:13 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The playoff push continues. The Falcons travel to face Carolina Panthers in an another important NFC South battle.

The Panthers have been statistically eliminated from the playoff chase, but Atlanta is now in three-way tie in the division and, with just four games left to play, this matchup crucial in keeping postseason hopes alive.

Before the Falcons kickoff against Carolina on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, let Taylor Vismor and a special guest catch you up with everything you need to know about that matchup on the official Atlanta Falcons pregame show that streams live on YouTube starting at noon ET.

Here's how to tune in to the Week 15 game in or out of the Atlanta market:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (6-7) vs. Carolina Panthers (1-12)

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Bank of America Stadium

TV: FOX

Related Links

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on NFL+ and with Hulu or YouTube TV or other streaming live TV services that include FOX.

Streaming outside the market: A subscription to YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch out-of-market games.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game. Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

WEATHER FORECAST

(per The Weather Channel)

Skies: Rain

High/low: 54 degrees/43 degrees

Rain: 95% chance

Humidity: 82%

Moon: Waxing Crescent

16x9
VOTE NOW

Related Content

news

How Drake London has established trust, commanded respect in his second NFL season

The USC product is finding his voice as a leader, footing as a productive NFL receiver.
news

Falcons injury report: Updating the statuses of David Onyemata, Kaleb McGary and more as Carolina practice week continues

David Onyemata, Kaleb McGary and Kentavius Street missed practice Thursday.
news

What it was like rewatching the 1998 NFC Championship with Jamal Anderson, Ray Buchanan 

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Falcons run to the Super Bowl in 1998-99, Tori McElhaney goes back in time with former players to revisit the game that changed everything. 
news

Falcons injury report: Five players held out of practice as Carolina prep week begins

Chris Lindstrom, Jake Matthews, Kaleb McGary and Calais Campbell were absent from Wednesday's practice 
news

'It will be a crazy finish': Falcons preparing for Panthers, crucial 4-game stretch ahead

The Falcons are in a three-way tie atop the NFC South standings with four games left in the season.
news

Atlanta Falcons Youth Fund awards $50,000 to Georgia High School Association

 Funding will cover registration fees to increase the number of youth sports officials  
news

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts, Desmond Ridder, Falcons critical mistakes, plus that 4th-and-1 play against Tampa Bay

Your questions get answers in this Wednesday mailbag.
news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 15 of the 2023 regular season

This week's chart remains the same ahead a crucial divisional game against the Carolina Panthers. 
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 15: 49ers, Ravens, Cowboys in top 3, NFC South tightly packed after Falcons loss to Bucs

Chiefs, Lions tumble a bit after upset losses; Joe Flacco and Jake Browning keep Browns, Bengals afloat. 
news

Inside Tori's Notebook: Coming to terms with what I thought the Falcons would be vs. what they are

The Falcons had the potential to be a team with double-digit wins this season. Instead, they'll have to win-out the rest of the way to get there. That's not impossible but it is improbable. 
news

Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 14 home loss to Buccaneers

Your one-stop shop for an overall statistical and factual look at the Falcons-Buccaneers game in Week 14

Top News

How Drake London has established trust, commanded respect in his second NFL season

Falcons injury report: Updating the statuses of David Onyemata, Kaleb McGary and more as Carolina practice week continues

How to watch Falcons game vs. Panthers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Week 15 Practice | 12.13.23

Advertising