Falcons injury report: Five players held out of practice as Carolina prep week begins

Dec 13, 2023 at 04:13 PM
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons dealt with a high volume of injuries last week, and that trend continues into the practice prep leading up to Sunday's game at Carolina. Five players missed practice and three were limited Wednesday, the team announced.

Offensive linemen Chris Lindstrom, Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary were held out of Wednesday's practice, along with defensive linemen Kentavius Street and Calais Campbell.

Lindstrom (ankle) and Matthews (knee) sustained injuries in the Falcons loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Lindstrom finished the game, but Matthews exited and did not return. McGary (knee) was designated as out ahead of the matchup.

Street (pectoral) also suffered the injury in the Atlanta's last outing. Head coach Arthur Smith announced Wednesday that Street will miss this upcoming game at Carolina. Campbell did not participate in practice with a rest day that the 16-year veteran is typically given for Wednesday practices.

Three players were limited: linebacker Nate Landman (knee), offensive lineman Drew Dalman (ankle) and defensive lineman David Onyemata (ankle). All three players did not play in the Falcons game against the Bucs.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah (ankle) and defensive lineman LaCale London (knee) were listed as full participants on the Falcons status report. Okudah missed the Falcons last game after he was labeled as questionable on the game designation report. London was listed as out in that same report after he was designated to return from injured reserve.

Despite the long list of injuries, Smith was hopeful that many players listed will have a legitimate chance to play Sunday.

"We're pretty optimistic on most those guys," Smith said.

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the Carolina Panthers, presented by Fast Twitch.

