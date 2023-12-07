Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Jeff Okudah, David Onyemata and more as Buccaneers practice week continues 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah was among four players missing from Thursday's practice, the team announced.
Okudah was limited in practice Wednesday with an ankle injury. Linebacker Nate Landman (knee), offensive lineman Kaleb McGary (knee) and defensive lineman David Onyemata (ankle) missed their second practice of the week.
Cornerback A.J. Terrell was limited again Thursday as he continues through the concussion protocol after sustaining a concussion in the Falcons Week 13 game. Offensive lineman Drew Dalman (ankle) was also a limited participant. Dalman did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
Wide receiver Mack Hollins (ankle), cornerback Mike Hughes (hand) and defensive LaCale London (knee) were listed as full participants for the second straight practice.
Game designations for the pivotal divisional matchup will be announced Friday with the team's official injury reports.
