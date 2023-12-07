Injury Report

Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Jeff Okudah, David Onyemata and more as Buccaneers practice week continues 

Dec 07, 2023 at 04:09 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah was among four players missing from Thursday's practice, the team announced.

Okudah was limited in practice Wednesday with an ankle injury. Linebacker Nate Landman (knee), offensive lineman Kaleb McGary (knee) and defensive lineman David Onyemata (ankle) missed their second practice of the week.

Cornerback A.J. Terrell was limited again Thursday as he continues through the concussion protocol after sustaining a concussion in the Falcons Week 13 game. Offensive lineman Drew Dalman (ankle) was also a limited participant. Dalman did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Wide receiver Mack Hollins (ankle), cornerback Mike Hughes (hand) and defensive LaCale London (knee) were listed as full participants for the second straight practice.

Click here for updated participation levels for both the Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Game designations for the pivotal divisional matchup will be announced Friday with the team's official injury reports.

Week 14 Practice | 12.06.23

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 20

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 20

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 20

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
View of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 20

View of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 20

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Donavan Mutin #45 and outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 20

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Donavan Mutin #45 and outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 20

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 20

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 20

Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 20

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Storm Norton #77 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 20

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Storm Norton #77 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Kentavius Street #75 and defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 20

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Kentavius Street #75 and defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 20

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 20

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 20

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Frank Ginda #42 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 20

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Frank Ginda #42 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 20

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Travis Bell #74 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 20

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Travis Bell #74 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Detail view of the hat on Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 20

Detail view of the hat on Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Andre Smith Jr. #59 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 20

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Andre Smith Jr. #59 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
