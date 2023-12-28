Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Taylor Heinicke, key offensive linemen and more as Bears practice week continues

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Every player on the Falcons 53-man roster practiced Thursday, but seven were limited participants, the team announced, as Atlanta's Week 17 matchup against the Chicago Bears inches closer.
Quarterback Taylor Heinicke (ankle), defensive lineman David Onyemata (ankle), linebacker Lorenzo Carter (neck), and offensive linemen Chris Lindstrom (ankle), Drew Dalman (ankle), Jake Matthews (knee) and Kaleb McGary (knee) were listed as limited for the second straight day on the Falcons participation report.
McGary has missed the last three Falcons games while Lindstrom, Matthews and Dalman returned to game action in Week 16 after missing the previous contest.
Click here to view the updated participation level for both the Falcons and Bears. Game designations will be announced tomorrow with each team's official injury report.
